Welsh boxing quiz: Can you name these 12 title winners from Wales?
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Joe Cordina fights Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in Cardiff on Saturday 22 April - looking to win back the world title he lost without being beaten.
Before injury Cordina became Wales' 13th world champion when he stopped IBF super-featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa last year.
Do you think you can identify some other top Welsh boxers of recent years?
All have won a title at some level and you have three minutes to try and name all 12 in our picture quiz.
Can you name these Welsh boxing champions
Score: 0 / 12
03:00