Close menu

Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang: British heavyweight suffers first career loss in shock defeat

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at Copper Box Arena, London

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments187

Joe Joyce is punched by Zhilei Zhang
Joe Joyce (left) suffered a first career defeat and lost his WBO interim heavyweight title

British heavyweight Joe Joyce's world-title ambitions were derailed as he suffered a sixth-round technical knockout loss to China's Zhilei Zhang at London's Copper Box Arena.

Joyce, 37, was staggered several times and had no answer to Zhang's power as he suffered his first pro loss.

The ringside doctor inspected Joyce's swollen eye before the referee halted the contest in the sixth.

"I'm just disappointed with my performance," Joyce told BT Sport.

"The right hand he kept hitting me with... I couldn't get out of the way, so respect to Zhang.

"I expected to win like I normally do. Thanks for all the support and congratulations."

Joyce, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist, was the mandatory challenger for unified champion Oleksandr Usyk's WBO title and was on the cusp of a world-title shot.

He added: "I'm disappointed. I'd like to apologise to all my fans and supporters - I'll be back. My journey's not over, this is just a hurdle I've tripped over. I'll be back."

'Juggernaut' Joyce shocked by 'Big Bang'

Joe Joyce shakes Zhilei Zhang's hand
Both Zhang (left) and Joyce are Olympic silver medallists

This was not part of the script, with Joyce losing his WBO interim title.

Zhang - a 39-year-old, 6ft 6in southpaw with an accomplished amateur career - was far from a walkover opponent, but was the underdog.

Joyce entered the ring to the theme tune of sci-fi film Terminator, and it was a robotic performance from the Putney fighter.

He has been guilty of starting slow in the past, but even he looked surprised by the tremendous opening round from 'Big Bang', who hurt Joyce twice with big lefts.

'Juggernaut' Joyce has been commended in the past for having the best, and toughest, chin in the division, but he struggled to shrug off Zhang's heavy shots.

He became a sitting duck at times and was staggered by a left and then a huge right in the second before wobbling towards his own corner.

Blood began to pour from Joyce's nose, both eyes marked up and swollen.

Joyce was 1st 9lb lighter than his opponent at Friday's weigh-in, and Zhang's power could be heard from the thud of each punch to the Briton's temple.

Joyce desperately needed a response and started firing back in the fourth, but with his eye starting to close, there were concerns from his team the fight could be halted.

While the ringside doctor inspected Joyce, Zhang smiled and acknowledged the crowd.

The fight was allowed to continue, but with Joyce's eyesight clearly hindered - and being repeatedly peppered by Zhang's punches - referee Howard Foster saved him from any more, potentially long-lasting, damage.

'I will be back'

Zhang - who won silver at the 2008 Olympics - now boasts 25 wins, with 19 stoppages, one defeat and one draw.

"Today is mine," he said. "Today belongs to me, belongs to everyone who showed up, belongs to every Chinese fan who showed up."I'm 39 years old, but I'm disciplined, I train hard and next step I go for the title."

In fight week, Joyce said was targeting a world-title shot against Usyk, WBC champion Tyson Fury or a lucrative bout against Anthony Joshua.

He insisted he "will be back" and promoter George Warren said they may seek a rematch with Zhang.

Mayer impresses on undercard

Mikaela Mayer throws a right hook at Lucy Wildheart at London's Copper Box Arena
Mikaela Mayer (right) has won 18 fights and lost once, a split-decision points defeat to compatriot Alycia Baumgardner in October

Earlier in the night, American Mikaela Mayer moved a step closer to a potential future showdown with Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor as she beat late replacement Lucy Wildheart on points.

Former super-featherweight champion Mayer, 32, was the busier and more accurate boxer against the game Wildheart, who stepped in at 24 hours' notice after after Christina Linardatou failed a medical.

Sweden's Wildheart, 30, had the odd success early on but Mayer - who controlled the distance and got the better of the inside exchanges - dominated the middle and later rounds to win the vacant WBC interim title.

The judges scored the fight 98-91, 98-92 and 100-90 to Mayer.

She said: "I do believe Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will go for their rematch. If that happens, I believe it will, I will challenge the winner.

"I feel great, I want the toughest fights possible. Right now that's Katie Taylor."

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

189 comments

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, at 23:25 15 Apr

    Why are the BBC saying it is a 'huge' upset? Anyone who follows boxing knows that Joyce is easy to hit but has a granite chin but today it was his eyes and nose that were being hit. Zhang has a great record and was unlucky to lose on points to Hrgovic and many thought he won the fight. Joyce simply took too many left hooks and did not have the skill to avoid them. Zhang v Usyk should be a cracker

    • Reply posted by Archibald Meatpants, at 23:39 15 Apr

      Archibald Meatpants replied:
      Exactly. Not really an upset. I know Zhang has fought lower level opponents (bar Hrgovic), but you only need to watch his highlight reel to see how dangerous he is. Also a skilled boxer and has quick hands for a 6’6” man.

  • Comment posted by ACW, at 23:26 15 Apr

    How in gods name was Joyce ahead on one of the judges scorecards???

    • Reply posted by Ali, at 23:51 15 Apr

      Ali replied:
      I would have been surprised if he'd been ahead in a single round on any of the scorecards.

  • Comment posted by Kidadda2324, at 23:20 15 Apr

    Here's an idea, try and avoid the straight left when fighting a South paw

  • Comment posted by John M, at 23:21 15 Apr

    That was painful to watch. I like Joe a lot, but standing square on is a recipe for disaster.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, at 23:33 15 Apr

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Me too John ... Joe seems a really nice guy but your defense has to be more than being hard to knock down.

      Joe has little lateral movement ... Wilder would have a field day with him.

  • Comment posted by Blue Triangles, at 23:17 15 Apr

    To think that some people were putting Joyce at number 3 heavyweight ahead of Joshua and Wilder. I think Wilder would clean Joyce up in a couple of rounds.

    • Reply posted by syt356sgsd, at 23:19 15 Apr

      syt356sgsd replied:
      one guy even said joyce would easily beat uysk lol

  • Comment posted by ansomecric, at 23:19 15 Apr

    Zhang boxed nicely but Joyce was so stiff. Stoppage was correct, the eye was closing and he was shipping left hands.

    Big, big dent in Joyce's world title hopes

    • Reply posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, at 23:56 15 Apr

      Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar replied:
      Joyce fought no differently to his previous fights. Difference is he was in against a world class fighter for the first time.

  • Comment posted by aint half hot, at 23:24 15 Apr

    Lovely bloke is Joe. He is however bow the 4th best heavyweight in the world - following on from previous article. Credit to Zhang, he was much underrated by the biased media, quicker to the punch and a harder punch than expected. Now nobody wants to meet Zhang.

    • Reply posted by HaHaYouLost, at 23:52 15 Apr

      HaHaYouLost replied:
      How do you know he's a lovely bloke? Do you know him? Do you spend with this person to know such a thing? No, you don't 🙄🤦

  • Comment posted by Blue Triangles, at 23:24 15 Apr

    Of course, there'll be a lot of speculation about where this leaves Joyce but let's give a lot of credit to Zhang, he was outstanding! Well done sir.

  • Comment posted by twinprime, at 23:21 15 Apr

    This was not an upset. Outside of the UK this was considered a toss up fight - Joyce maybe ever so slightly favoured.

    But not an upset.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, at 23:29 15 Apr

      TheMassDebator replied:
      According to the bookmakers Joyce was a heavy favourite

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, at 23:28 15 Apr

    Joyce has got little or no defensive skills other than a tough chin,but surely his team would have had a southpaw heavyweight sparring partner for him prior to the fight?
    He looked lost and clueless in dealing with a southpaw heavyweight!
    As for the judge who had Joyce ahead... utterly ridiculous and embarrassing to boxing 🥊🥊🥊🥊
    Was it the American judge ?
    Sport and politics should never mix!

    • Reply posted by Darren62, at 23:55 15 Apr

      Darren62 replied:
      There were 2 American judges so nope not politics as that meant at least one, or maybe both, had Zhang ahead.

  • Comment posted by TheLastTime, at 23:20 15 Apr

    Very well and comprehensively beaten didn’t look like he gave Zhang the respect he deserved to be honest and paid a heavy price. Had not a single clue how to handle a southpaw. Whichever of the judges had Joyce ahead on the scorecard should be ashamed of themselves.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, at 23:31 15 Apr

    Heavyweight class is a joke right now.

    • Reply posted by Ian, at 23:57 15 Apr

      Ian replied:
      How so? This fight was an example of how competitive it is! Currently there are many very good heavyweights. The scene is the best it’s been for some years IMO.

  • Comment posted by pabloot19, at 23:33 15 Apr

    Which mr magoo judge had joyce ahead 🤔 or couldn't he see out of one of his also.
    I like joyce but kudos to zhang he had a plan and deserved the win especially after being shafted by the hearn mafia against hirgovic in Saudi last year

    • Reply posted by Matt, at 23:40 15 Apr

      Matt replied:
      He got screwed against Hrgovic

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, at 23:21 15 Apr

    “I’d have beaten both Joshua and Franklin on same night” doesn’t sound so pretty now

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, at 23:20 15 Apr

    Well done to Zhang. He was robbed against Hrgovic and he was well worth the win tonight. Just kept plugging away with that left jab.

    Considering this is exactly how he beat Dubois, it was bizarre seeing Joyce just walk into the jab again and again. Classy in defeat, but that eye could be seriously damaged. On the bright side, after such a tame showing I'm sure Fury, Wilder and AJ will be keen!

    • Reply posted by dafunkhead, at 23:24 15 Apr

      dafunkhead replied:
      Zhang is a southpaw and that was a straight left he kept on walking into.

  • Comment posted by The Moderator, at 23:33 15 Apr

    I thought Joyce fought well against Parker but his style suited him, unlike tonight. The talk of Joyce being 3rd best heavyweight in the world was premature.

  • Comment posted by Rick, at 23:28 15 Apr

    I read this week that Joyce was the 3rd best heavyweight in the world, god help the heavyweight division. Was he fighting in slow motion?

    • Reply posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, at 23:51 15 Apr

      Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar replied:
      Joyce fought exactly as he has in all his previous fights. The difference is that he was fighting a world class fighter for the first time as a pro and got found out.

      And no, as much as AJ fanboys try to claim Parker was a great win for him, Parker is not world class.

  • Comment posted by AEF81, at 23:21 15 Apr

    Zhang V Dubois to fight the winner of Joshua v Wilder to then fight the winner of Fury V Usyk. All's done?

    • Reply posted by clarky84, at 23:26 15 Apr

      clarky84 replied:
      None of that is happening dubois is mandatory to usyk already so he not going to fight zhang, fury isn't fighting usyk any time soon he had the chance and ducked it by making ridiculous demands. Only fight that may happen is AJ vs wilder and that will end AJs career

  • Comment posted by mattlondon42, at 23:33 15 Apr

    Afraid to say this was on the cards and has been coming for a time. Joyce brave and game but one dimensional. Footwork terrible and lack of ringcraft. Got found out. Limited skills and repertoire. Joshua is a shot fighter too. Fury only genuine world class British heavyweight out there. Thinking of Lewis, Tyson, Marciano, Louis etc...only Fury in touching distance. Joshua & Joyce..nowhere near

    • Reply posted by Barron, at 23:43 15 Apr

      Barron replied:
      Fury is nowhere near touching distance with those greats. He's very good sure, but you're talking about guys with 9 (Tyson) 14 (Lennox) and 25 (Louis) title defences. Fury has 3.

      He's only fought 2 of the current top 10 - Joe Joyce has fought as many and he's never even been in a title fight. Fury's resume is paper thin, he's just conned the public into thinking otherwise.

  • Comment posted by jamesy pp, at 23:28 15 Apr

    Zhang powerful unit, Joyce found out the hard way fighting a powerful southport. Zhang could be a handful for any of the top 5. As for JJ not sure now where he can go

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport