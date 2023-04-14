Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Mayer has her sights set on champion Taylor

Former super-featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer will fight late replacement Lucy Wildheart on Saturday after Christina Linardatou failed a medical.

Sweden's Wildheart, 30, has stepped in on 24 hours' notice.

American Mayer, 32, was due to face Linardatou, 34, at lightweight on the undercard of the heavyweight fight between Joe Joyce and Zhang Zhilei.

But neither woman appeared at Friday's public weigh-in.

Greece's Linardatou, 35, has twice been cleared by the British Boxing Board of Control to fight in the UK, most recently against Katie Taylor in 2019, but was unable pass her pre-fight medical.

Wildheart has just one defeat on her 11-fight record, is a regular contender in the lightweight division and is based in Essex.

Mayer has won 17 fights and lost once since turning professional in 2017.

She lost her IBF and WBO titles to Alycia Baumgardner at London's O2 Arena in October.

Mayer had previously said she was looking for an immediate rematch with fellow American Baumgardner, having felt she should have won a close encounter against her rival.

Earlier this week, Mayer said she "would not beg" for a rematch with Baumgardner, and her focus is set on victory over Linardatou and then seeking a title fight against the champion Katie Taylor.

The fight against Linardatou was a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger to Taylor's WBC title and the interim title remains on the line on Saturday.