Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lauren Price won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and is unbeaten as a pro

Wales' Lauren Price will fight Kirstie Bavington in the first-ever female British championship bout.

Price, 28, will fight Englishwoman Bavington for the British welterweight title on 6 May in Birmingham.

The Olympic champion is unbeaten in her professional career and said it was a "complete honour" to make history.

"It's another thing to add to my list to go and make history. I can't believe it really. It's a very proud moment for me," she said.

Price has three bouts and three wins while Bavington, 30, has seven wins, two draws and three losses on her record.

British title fights are a mainstay in the men's code, producing countless classics including Anthony Joshua's fight with Dillian Whyte in 2015.

With the decision to sanction the first female British championship bout, British Boxing Board of Control's General Secretary Robert Smith said it was another milestone for women's boxing.

"Women's boxing has come on tremendously and now we have a British Championship," he said.

"The winner will indeed be a worthy champion of this historic bout."