Buchanan is arguably Scotland's greatest ever boxer

A memorial service for Ken Buchanan, Scotland's first undisputed boxing world champion, will be held at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral on 25 April.

Buchanan died earlier this month aged 77, a year after his family announced he had been diagnosed with dementia.

The Scot memorably won the WBA lightweight world title by dethroning Panama's Ismael Laguna in the scorching heat of Puerto Rico in 1970, before defeating Ruben Navarro in 1971 to take the WBC title.

That same year, the Scot was the American Boxing Writers' Association's Fighter of the Year, ahead of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

The funeral procession will pass by the former site of Sparta Boxing Club, where he trained throughout his career, and also by his statue at the top of Leith Walk.