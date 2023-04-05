Shane McGuigan (L) is the coach of Ellie Scotney (R) and previously trained Chantelle Cameron

Ellie Scotney has been removed from Katie Taylor's undercard in Dublin on 20 May at the request of undisputed light-welterweight world champion Chantelle Cameron.

Scotney, 25, was due to fight Australia's Cherneka Johnson for the IBF super-bantamweight world title before fellow Briton Cameron fights Ireland's Taylor on 20 May.

On Tuesday Scotney said she had been pulled from the event because of Cameron's experiences with Scotney's coach, Shane McGuigan.

Cameron, who was coached by McGuigan until 2019, did not go into detail about her issues with him, but said she had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor faces Cameron, 31, in her homecoming in Ireland as she aims to become a two-weight undisputed world champion.

Scotney, who was due to fight for a world title for the first time, would have had McGuigan in her corner.

She said on Tuesday: "I am incredibly disappointed to say that I am now hearing I will be removed from the May 20th card in Dublin due to Chantelle Cameron and her manager insisting to my promoter that I'm not allowed to be on her undercard because of who trains me."

In response, Cameron released a statement saying: "A few years ago I almost walked away from the sport I love because of what I went through with my team.

"I would have hoped that she would have understood the situation and how important our mental health is going into fights like these, especially as the away fighter in Dublin where Katie is hailed as a national treasure, the last thing I need is more intimidation.

"It brings me to this point where I am in the biggest fight of my life.

"It has not been an easy road and it has not been an easy decision for my team to make, but they have to protect me in this situation and I have to protect myself.

"I am sorry this impacts Ellie, this is not about her, and even though I don't appreciate being publicly bullied and shamed into trying to change the decision last night, I really do wish her well moving forward and know that there are big opportunities around the corner for her."

Cameron became the UK's first female undisputed champion when she beat American Jessica McCaskill in November.