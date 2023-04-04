Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Kell Brook (left) beat Amir Khan in sixth round to settle a bitter rivalry between the two fighters at Manchester Arena in February 2022

British boxer Amir Khan has been banned for two years after an anti-doping test revealed the presence of a prohibited substance following his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

The former light-welterweight world champion tested positive for ostarine.

Khan, who retired from boxing in May, accepted he broke anti-doping rules but said it was not intentional.

An independent tribunal accepted that argument, ruling out "deliberate or reckless conduct" by the 36-year-old.

The UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) website external-link states ostarine is a drug designed to have similar effects to testosterone.

In October, British sprinter CJ Ujah was banned for 22 months after he tested positive for two banned substances, including ostarine, at the Tokyo Olympics.

"This case serves as a reminder that Ukad will diligently pursue anti-doping rule violations in order to protect clean sport," Ukad chief executive Jane Rumble said.

"Strict liability means athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample."

The ban from all sport is deemed to have begun on 6 April 2022 and expires on 5 April 2024.

Khan, who won a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics as a 17-year-old, was beaten by Brook via sixth-round knockout in what proved to be his final professional bout.

He retired from the sport three months later, finishing his career with 34 professional wins and six losses, having turned professional in 2005.

Outside the ring, he has maintained a strong public profile through his appearances in Australia-based reality gameshow I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and his own BBC reality TV show, Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton.

He is due to make a second appearance on I'm a Celebrity, this time based in South Africa, later this month.