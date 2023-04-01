Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77.

It comes a year after his son Mark confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Buchanan was Scotland's first undisputed world champion and arguably the country's greatest boxer.

The Ken Buchanan Foundation confirmed his death, saying "it is with great sadness that we have to inform you Ken passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning".

The statement added: "Further announcements will come and please give the family some time to process this sad news. RIP Ken, always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see."

Having turned professional in 1965, Buchanan memorably won the WBA lightweight world title by dethroning Panama's Ismael Laguna in the scorching heat of Puerto Rica in 1970, a year in which the Scot was the American Boxing Writers' Association's Fighter of the Year, ahead of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

He defeated Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles in 1971 to take the WBC crown and become Scotland's first undisputed world champion, a feat only matched 50 years later by Josh Taylor.

Buchannan, who topped the bill six times at New York's famous Madison Square Garden arena, won his first 33 professional fights and retired in 1982 with a 61-9 record, including 27 wins by knockout.

He was inducted into the international boxing hall of fame in 2000, and a statue of Buchan was unveiled in Leith in his home city of Edinburgh last year to honour his storied boxing career.

He had been living in an Edinburgh care home prior to his death, with his son saying the dementia was likely "a result of his sport".