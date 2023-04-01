Close menu

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin: Briton returns to winning ways with unanimous points win

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at O2 Arena, London

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments245

Anthony Joshua punches Jermaine Franklin
Anthony Joshua secured the 25th win of his career

Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways with a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin at London's O2 Arena.

The British heavyweight, 33, controlled the contest against the durable American but it was not the explosive early finish many expected.

Two judges scored it 117-111 and one 118-111 to Joshua.

Tempers flared after the final bell as the two fighters squared up to each other, prompting their teams to enter the ring and be separated by security.

It is Joshua's first win in more than two years, having lost consecutive bouts to WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"No knockout, so no good. It is a brutal sport, but knockouts are everything. I'm not too happy," Joshua told 5 Live Boxing.

"I could have thrown more shots, and I should have, no excuses. But I will. That is part of coming back; you have to be your own biggest critic."

He also called out fellow Briton and WBC champion Tyson Fury, saying: "I try and provide for the fans. I know who they want. They said Tyson Fury - the ball is in his court."

Joshua has now won 25 fights, with 22 stoppages, and lost three since turning professional in 2013.

It is a second defeat for Franklin, 29, having lost to Briton Dillian Whyte in November.

Job done but not vintage 'AJ'

Joshua returned to the O2 Arena - once a fortress for the Watford fighter - after seven years. His seven previous fights at the venue ended inside the distance, but this was not vintage Joshua.

A boisterous sellout crowd, including popstar Liam Payne and journalist Louis Theroux, were in attendance, eager to see whether Joshua - still one of the biggest names in British boxing - remained a force in the division.

Away fighter Franklin - who earlier travelled on the London underground to the arena due to traffic - entered the ring first to huge jeers. Joshua followed, marching to the ring with a look of determination.

A solid opening round saw Joshua take the centre of the ring and effectively double up on the jab to pierce Franklin's guard, with quick feet to stay out of range of any advances.

A thudding straight right got Franklin's attention at the start of the second, the London crowd gasped but Franklin stuck his tongue out.

Anthony Joshua punches Jermaine Franklin
Joshua had previously knocked out every opponent he faced at the O2 Arena

The American drew blood from Joshua's nose, who answered with a right to the body and then another stinging blow to the temple.

The Michigan fighter - who shed 23lbs since losing to Whyte - came out strong in the third. Letting his hands go with Joshua back-peddling. Franklin started to land jabs of his own, growing in confidence and showing he was not there to make up the numbers.

Franklin began to target Joshua's body more in the fourth, but the British boxer responded with a brutal right and then landed a telegraphed uppercut from range.

Joshua landed the cleaner shots as both men found success in the fifth before landing a trademark uppercut in the sixth that Franklin took well on the chin.

Boxing fans and pundits felt Joshua needed to win in style against a fringe world-level contender. Even 'AJ' himself said he needed to make a statement, but it was starting to look as if that would not be the case.

Franklin began to tire into the second half of the fight, Joshua landing a sharp hook on the inside. The two men stood their ground and exchanged glares after the bell in the seventh.

Other than a Joshua right which rocked Franklin's head back, the eighth was a scrappy round with both men holding. An overhand right from a crouched down Franklin landed flush on Joshua in the ninth.

Joshua enjoyed more success in the 10th, stunning Franklin with a terrific uppercut. He grinned and, perhaps for the first time in the fight, the former unified heavyweight champion was reminiscent of his old self.

A complacent Joshua was reminded of the danger Franklin poses, taking a couple of clean shots, but out-jabbed his opponent in the 11th but an uppercut hurt the American in the final minute of the contest before he tied Joshua up, much to the dismay of the crowd, to see out the distance.

Tempers flare post-fight

Anthony Joshua clashes with Jermaine Franklin and his corner
Tempers flared at the end of the fight

After his loss to Ukrainian Usyk in August, Joshua threw the champion's belts out of the ring and then delivered an emotional speech from inside the ring.

Once again, he allowed his frustration to get the better of him after the final bell. Joshua tapped Franklin on the back of the head, who reacted, before both corners got involved.

The brawl continued outside the ring, pushing back the barriers separating the teams from media.

"Last time I grabbed the mic, it was a bit chaotic," Joshua said afterwards. "I'm calm - I appreciate everyone coming out this evening.

"Inside the ring, it is a different energy so I apologise to those watching. I respect Jermaine, Eddie [Hearn], thank you for this opportunity."

Is Fury next?

Fans wanted to see the return of the old Joshua. The ferocious, ruthless combination puncher who stopped his first 20 opponents inside the distance.

But the last time Joshua won in the first half of a fight was in 2016, against Eric Molina. Perhaps that is testament to the level of opponents he has faced since then.

Franklin - a fringe world level contender - gave Joshua a harder night's work than most expected. Nevertheless, the pressure was on. A defeat for Joshua would have been difficult to come back from.

Despite an underwhelming performance, Joshua is keen on a match-up with Fury.

"I would be honoured to fight for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world," Joshua said.

"If he's listening, he knows my promoter, we've had dialogue before, so let's continue this. We ain't getting any younger."

Promoter Hearn added: "There may be an opportunity to do the Tyson Fury fight next.

"If it is there, it'll be difficult for AJ not to take it. He may think he will never get it.

"The sensible thing is to have another fight with Derek James to improve; Dillian Whyte is a great option. The first fight was epic. It is all about timing. Money? Not so much, but he is looking at big fights.

"That was his career on the line and he was apprehensive for that reason."

Unbeaten Fury's last outing was a trilogy bout win over Dereck Chisora in December. The Morecambe fighter will be looking for a high-profile opponent for his next fight.

Joshua-Fury is arguably the most lucrative bout for both men. In terms of appeasing boxing fans, it would go a little way in clawing back some credibility for the sport after an undisputed fight between Fury and Usyk fell through.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

248 comments

  • Comment posted by Kinitawowi, at 23:37 1 Apr

    After twelve rounds of boxing, a fight finally broke out.

    • Reply posted by eggymooo, at 23:41 1 Apr

      eggymooo replied:
      :-D

  • Comment posted by Grad, at 23:42 1 Apr

    Fury would destroy AJ on this showing. Too rigid, no fluidity and is shocked when he gets tagged. Also is a massive helmet at the end of his fights. It’s a no from me.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 00:01

      AJ replied:
      The truth is that Fury got eveything his own way with the Uysk fight and then at the last hour run chicken scared.

      Joy Joyce is the number fighter around and everyone is running scared of him.

  • Comment posted by The Professors, at 23:40 1 Apr

    Wilder v Joshua would be great....for Wilder.
    Joshua is finished

    • Reply posted by AJ, at 23:51 1 Apr

      AJ replied:
      Said who lol..

      Joshua will be the champion again, it's just a matter of time and confidecne budiling, before he is number 1 again.

  • Comment posted by Roy, at 23:40 1 Apr

    Well done big Audley l mean Anthony. Anyone who paid for that is insane.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 00:05

      SleepPoster replied:
      That's not so racist when u write it drunk. It's a shower.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, at 23:39 1 Apr

    'I should have knocked him out'

    Why didn't you? Because you're no boxer, just a lump with the agility of a lumbering wardrobe.

    For heaven's sake, Fury, retire him.

    • Reply posted by Steve J, at 23:41 1 Apr

      Steve J replied:
      Fury will have to stop low-balling a 3 belt heavyweight champion and start entertaining genuine negotiations for this to even be a discussion.

      Its funny how much stick AJ gets - hes been great for british boxing.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, at 23:37 1 Apr

    That wasn't exactly a great performance from AJ, the problem with him is now, he's so scared of getting hit with his glass chin he no longer lets his punches go anymore.

    • Reply posted by AJ, at 23:56 1 Apr

      AJ replied:
      It was a 'tentative' performance at times and then he would smack him with a good shot, so it's coming together, but it will take time and patience.

      Happy Joshua won, that's the main thing and on to the next one.

  • Comment posted by tom387, at 23:44 1 Apr

    A busted flush. Confidence shot to pieces
    A very limited boxer. Desperation calling out fury

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, at 23:51 1 Apr

      Pandemania replied:
      Granted, he's not the best at interviews but he's far from a busted flush. There's still something for him in boxing.

  • Comment posted by csm, at 23:40 1 Apr

    Was hoping for a convincing win. Not sure after that performance AJ has the right to call Fury out. In all honesty and going on tonights performance, I think Fury would absolutely batter AJ.

    • Reply posted by Tuds, at 23:48 1 Apr

      Tuds replied:
      Fury couldnt batter a fish. He best a skill-less Wilder and a shot Whyte. Who else has he fought of substance?

  • Comment posted by afcjoe, at 23:40 1 Apr

    So, at the end, after the final bell, Joshua tapped the back of the Franklin head, the American has reacted, the pair have squared up to each other, then the corners have got involved with some pushing and shoving.

    NO, Joshua lost his cool and shoved his head in Franklins throat BUT no one mentions that, of course they don't ;-)

  • Comment posted by Second Sight, at 23:39 1 Apr

    What is the media obsession with him? Fury would destroy him.

    • Reply posted by You, at 23:48 1 Apr

      You replied:
      Probably would, just a shame Fury keeps ducking the fight

  • Comment posted by Dong Work for Yuda, at 23:38 1 Apr

    More disgraceful antics from this bum at the bell again and this was Joshua's return to the big time, against a guy who was working in a factory eighteen months ago? More disgraceful antics from this bum. Fury would destroy him, it wouldn't last long. Imagine if Wilder hit Joshua?

  • Comment posted by gallicvale, at 23:42 1 Apr

    Let the big mouth AJ take on Wilder. He won’t of course. His next fight will be his retirement.

  • Comment posted by Fact Checker UK, at 23:40 1 Apr

    AJ is a nowhere near box office. Over hyped and now finished. Go retire with your millions, uou have nothing left to give

  • Comment posted by gallicvale, at 23:49 1 Apr

    I hope Fury gives AJ a miss. We know the outcome already. AJ deserves to be sparked by Wilder in a non title fight.

  • Comment posted by kilkenny, at 23:48 1 Apr

    Win was all that mattered for AJ but to me he looked heavy-footed, laboured and hesitant at times. Usyk losses and adapting to new coach playing a part probably but he seems a shadow of his former self. Hard to see him become world champ again. Credit to Franklin though, gutsy performance and a solid chin.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, at 23:50 1 Apr

    Best and most entertaining part of that was after the 12th round bell

    How could anyone want to pay to watch that ?

  • Comment posted by ggg, at 23:49 1 Apr

    Fury must be laughing his head off 🤣

    • Reply posted by The Englander, today at 00:06

      The Englander replied:
      Bet Usyk must feel the same about non event Fury

  • Comment posted by roboze, at 23:47 1 Apr

    He is nowhere near the fighter he once was, and they need to keep him off the mic! he just makes an embarrassment of himself every time now! the comparisons to Bruno are disrespectful to Bruno, Frank was always a Gent, AJ comes across like a giant brat... Shame

    • Reply posted by Northern Lights, at 23:51 1 Apr

      Northern Lights replied:
      He never was the fighter SIEM made him out to be.

      Average put in against poor or ageing opponents

  • Comment posted by ALAN, at 23:39 1 Apr

    With his height and weight advantage, thought he would do better. Flat footed and almost afraid to let punches go. Stay away from Fury.

  • Comment posted by martello, at 23:39 1 Apr

    Not fit lace Fury’s or Usyk’s boots

    • Reply posted by Deano, at 23:43 1 Apr

      Deano replied:
      Well fury is too interested in ripping people off than actually fighting so..

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport