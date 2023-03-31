Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 1 April Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 GMT; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app.

Life was very different for Anthony Joshua the last time he fought at London's O2 Arena.

In June 2016, the British heavyweight made a first defence of his world title by stopping challenger Dominic Breazeale with a seventh round knockout.

With a perfect record of 17 knockout wins from as many fights, the 2012 Olympic golden boy was living up to the hype.

After seven years - or 2,472 days to be exact - Joshua, 33, returns to the arena on Saturday night to face American underdog Jermaine Franklin, desperately searching for a victory to reignite his career after consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

But for Joshua to get back to winning ways, does he need to revert back to the fearless, powerful, ruthless boxer and clinical finisher we saw early in his blossoming career?

"I can't deny it," he says. "Maybe fans do need to see the old Anthony Joshua."

Can 'AJ' turn back the clock?

Joshua has only been defeated by two men. He suffered a shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019, but won the rematch six months later and, in Usyk, he lost to a fighter likely destined to be for the Hall of Fame.

But with wins over Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin and Joseph Parker, Joshua does boast one of the better records amongst active heavyweights.

Promoter Eddie Hearn feels his fighter's demise has been somewhat embellished.

"I see one of the best heavyweights in the world who wants to regain his position and become a three-time heavyweight world champion," says Hearn.

However, Joshua has been criticised for being too gun-shy in his approach since losing to Ruiz, opting to outbox rather than bulldoze his opponents.

Trainer Jamie Moore feels Joshua should play to his strengths against 29-year-old Franklin.

"He [Joshua] was a tremendous amateur, and he's a good boxer, but his main asset was his raw strength and power," Moore says.

"If we're going to see the best of him against Franklin, he needs to find that killer instinct again. It's not easy, but I do think it's possible for him to get back to the top and turn back the clock. We just need to see a throwback AJ."

Joshua "100%" understands the need to make a statement against Franklin.

"The type of style you take to the fight and the way you win is a massive part of moving to the next stage of your career," Joshua says.

"No-one wants a boring fight, everyone wants to see someone get smashed to pieces."

From 'imploding' after Usyk to training in Texas

Joshua lost his WBA, WBO and IBF titles to Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021. A year later, in Saudi Arabia, he was again defeated on points by the Ukrainian.

After the fight, an angry Joshua threw the champion's belts out of the ring before taking the microphone and delivering an emotional speech. At the post-fight news conference, he was choking back the tears.

Hearn says the outburst was an accumulation of pressure caused by the level of fame bestowed on Joshua.

"That pressure he's under, you saw that bubble up and implode after the Usyk fight," Hearn says.

"People see life through their own lens or through Instagram and think it's okay for AJ he's got money and a house.

"But the reality is everyday he's under the microscope."

Joshua has since linked up with trainer Derrick James, who works with world champions Errol Spence Jr and twins Jermall and Jermell Charlo, all based in his training camp in Texas.

"A loss is a chance to learn," Joshua says. "I lost and I've gone out and searched high and low.

"I've questioned myself and found most of the answers I've been looking for."

American James is Joshua's third coach in as many fights, having previously worked with Robert McCracken and Robert Garcia.

Moore says "the lack of consistency is not ideal" but it may also play into Joshua's favour.

"He will have learned aspects from the Rob and Robert, their ideology and way they look at the sport," he adds.

"A certain coach can't bring the best out of him now, it's down to him. It's a psychological thing."

Can O2 Arena reignite Joshua?

Joshua's record at O2 is flawless. Seven fights, seven knockouts - with only two bouts going past the second round.

In total, Joshua has boxed for only 55 minutes and 46 seconds at the O2.

"We've been around the world, the Middle East, America, UK, but there's no place like home," Joshua says.

"I always say no matter how far you go, you always probably end up back home. "

Moore - a former European light-middleweight champion - says a return to familiar surroundings is just what Joshua needs to get his career back on track.

"Going back to the O2, his original hunting ground where he was so ruthless and had so many positive nights, might trigger him into finding that ruthless streak," Moore adds.

"Your brain works in mysterious ways and those neurological pathways and happy times might trigger what he needs to find himself again."

Retirement or Fury super-fight?

Franklin - who a year ago was working in a roofing factory - lost to Briton Whyte on close points decision in November, his only career defeat in 22 fights.

Hearn says the criticism of Joshua's choice of opponent is "bizarre". He adds: "On one hand AJ is supposedly finished, mentally shot but yet will knock Jermaine Franklin out inside three or four rounds.

"Some criticising the choice of opponents, the same people who feel Jermaine beat Dillian Whyte. If you're Anthony Joshua you can't really win."

On Monday, Joshua said he could retire if defeated by underdog Franklin.

He has since distanced himself from those comments. He says rather than enter a debate around retirement, the easier option was to say yes.

"It's crazy all of our reputation and what we stand for is based on winning," he adds.

"That's what it is at the end of the day, but I'm not going to focus on losing, let's focus on winning."

Joshua has spoken of the "carrot dangling" in front of him should he win, referring to the long-awaited blockbuster fight with Tyson Fury.

Fury and Joshua have been in talks before but, much to the dismay of fans, a fight has never materialised.

Hearn expects Joshua to fight again in June and December. If the Fury fight does not materialise, there are other lucrative options for Joshua, including Briton Joe Joyce or former champion Deontay Wilder.

"It's about now becoming three-time heavyweight world champion," Hearn adds.

"And the quickest way to do that is the way we want to go. If that involves Fury or Wilder, even better, because those are names he wants to tick off this year."