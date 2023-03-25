Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Moses Itauma wants to beat the record for the youngest heavyweight world champion which is 20

British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma needed only 35 seconds to stop Ramon Ibarra in his second professional fight in Telford.

The 18-year-old wants to become the youngest world heavyweight champion in history, a record currently held by Mike Tyson.

Itauma has spent less than a minute in the ring during his fledgling career.

In January, the Englishman knocked out Czech Republic fighter Marcel Bode in 23 seconds on his pro debut.

Heavyweight legend Tyson was 20 years old when he won his first world title in 1986.

Itauma will return to the ring on 15 April when he appears on the undercard of Joe Joyce's heavyweight fight against China's Zhilei Zhang.

In the main event at the Telford International Centre, Nathan Heaney beat fellow Englishman Jack Flatley to claim the vacant WBA Continental middleweight title.

After 10 fast-paced rounds, all three judges scored it 99-91, 97-93, 97-93 in Stoke-born Heaney's favour.

The 33-year-old remains unbeaten with a second win in a row over Flatley, and extends his record to 16 wins.