Lauren Price cruised to victory over Germany's Naomi Mannes in Paris winning every round on all three judges' scorecards

Lauren Price will fight for the fourth time as a professional against an unnamed opponent in Birmingham on Saturday, 6 May.

The Olympic gold medallist will be on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi's light-heavyweight meeting with Pawel Stepien.

Welterweight Price, 28, is returning sooner than expected after this month's win over Germany's Naomi Mannes.

"Straight back to it, in six weeks I'm back under the bright lights," Price announced on social media.

Fighting over eight rounds for the first time she beat former European title challenger Mannes comfortably in her last fight in Paris.

Price turned professional after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and in her first two fights produced impressive wins over Iceland's Valgerdur Gudstensdottir and Hungary's Timea Belik.