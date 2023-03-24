Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lewis van Poetsch (left) has been boxing for more than 10 years as a professional journeyman

After more than 10 years as a professional boxer, Lewis van Poetsch said it will be "a very emotional night" when he steps into the ring for the 170th and final time this weekend.

Van Poetsch - known as Poochi - is one of the British scene's best established journeyman fighters.

The 32-year-old has spent the past decade travelling all over the country fighting as the 'away' opponent, usually against up-and-coming boxers trying to cut their teeth on the scene.

His final fight, on Saturday, 25 March, will be held in the car park underneath The Galleries shopping centre in his hometown of Bristol. Perhaps fitting for a man whose day job sees him driving HGV lorries.

"It's nice to go out on my own terms. A lot of people get retired from boxing whereas I'm retiring from boxing," Van Poetsch told BBC Points West.

"It's even better to do it in my own town with all my friends and family there. It's going to be an emotional night on Saturday, but it's time."

Van Poetsch has previously described himself as a "professional loser".

Out of 169 fights, his record stands at 13 wins, four draws and 152 losses - although he has proudly never been counted out following a knockdown.

But for the Lydney-born fighter, boxing has not been all about winning for a long time.

"Records are for DJs, is the old saying," Van Poetsch said with a smile.

"I chose quite early on in my career that I wasn't going to be a world beater, I wasn't going to be a superstar.

"I saw a little niche in the market where I could exploit the game for what it is. Maybe not as brazen as that but I've won with boxing. Boxing has been good to me."

The 'foundation' of boxing

Journeyman Van Poetsch (right) has only won 13 of the 169 fights he has contested - but has never been counted out

Van Poetsch, who has competed between middleweight and light-heavyweight, has been described by promoter Chris Sanigar as an "entertainer" and he often dressed up for his ring walks as everything from Only Fools and Horses characters to Austin Powers.

As well as travelling all over the country to fight - sometimes at very short notice - Van Poetsch's career has seen him compete in some of the UK's biggest venues and around the world.

"Boxing at the [London] O2 Arena was good fun. The fight wasn't great, but I put that in the back of my mind. The experience of walking out at the O2 was amazing.

"[I fought at] The Manchester Arena, I went over to Norway and fought in a pay-per-view event. I fought in a random car park in Switzerland, that was a funny one," Van Poetsch said.

"One week I'm in the O2 Arena, the week after I was in an abandoned rugby club in Hull."

Sanigar, who is promoting Van Poetsch's final fight, said boxers like him are the "foundation" of the sport.

"They're held with the upmost respect. I can talk about his records but like Poochi said, records are for DJs and he's a great asset to any show," he added.

"I'm just so pleased that we can have him on."

Van Poetsch is adamant this is the right time to hang up the gloves.

"I've been doing it a long time. I've been doing it near on 20 years, 10 years in the pro game. It's starting to take its toll physically on me," he said.

Still, Van Poetsch's retirement is not signalling the end of his time in the sport as he has already completed his licence to return as a referee.

"I love boxing, I get to stay in boxing, I get to mix with all the people that I've become friends with still," Van Poetsch continued.

"I get the best seat in the house. If I'm not reffing the fight, I'll be sitting ringside."