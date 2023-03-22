Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Luis Alberto Lopez stunned Josh Warrington to take the IBF featherweight world title in December

Michael Conlan will fight for a world title against Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena in Belfast on 27 May.

Mexico's Lopez defeated Josh Warrington in December to claim the IBF featherweight title in Leeds.

The bout will be Conlan's second shot at a world title after he dramatically lost to Leigh Wood in March 2022.

"Fighting for a world title in Belfast is something I've always dreamed of, and I will be taking this opportunity with both hands," said Conlan, 31.

"The SSE Arena will be buzzing and I will do everything I can to bring a world title home. Credit to Lopez for coming to Belfast, but I am taking his title."

Since his loss to Wood, Conlan defeated Colombian Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi, of France, to return to title contention.

Lopez, 29, will be a dangerous opponent for Conlan after he picked up the biggest win of his career as he upset Leeds-born Warrington on a majority decision.

"Traveling to my opponent's home country doesn't faze me," Lopez said.

"I won my world title in Leeds, and now it's time to defend it in Belfast. The louder they cheer for Michael, the harder I will fight."

Belfast fighter Conlan had previously outlined his desire to face the Mexican in his home city on St Patrick's Day.

However, a hand injury sustained by Lopez in his title-winning bout with Warrington forced a delay.