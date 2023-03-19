Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Luis Alberto Lopez stunned Josh Warrington to take the IBF featherweight world title in December

Michael Conlan is set to fight for a world title against Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena in Belfast on 27 May.

Mexico's Lopez defeated Josh Warrington in December to claim the IBF featherweight title in Leeds.

The bout will be Conlan's second shot at a world title after he dramatically lost to Leigh Wood in March 2022.

The 31-year-old since defeated Colombian Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi, of France, to return to title contention.

Lopez, 29, will be a dangerous opponent for Conlan after he picked up the biggest win of his career as he upset Leeds-born Warrington on a majority decision.

Belfast fighter Conlan had previously outlined his desire to face the Mexican in his home city on St Patrick's Day.

However, a hand injury sustained by Lopez in his title-winning bout with Warrington forced a delay.