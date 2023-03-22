Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Arthur (right) has won 21 fights, with 15 KOs, and lost one since turning professional in 2016

Lyndon Arthur says he is on a "collision course" to fight fellow Briton Dan Azeez, who is the European light-heavyweight champion.

Manchester's Arthur, 31, will challenge Argentine Braian Nahuel Suarez for the vacant IBO world light-heavyweight title in Bolton on Friday.

"Dan Azeez - me and him will probably fight in the future," Arthur - who has won 21 fights and lost one - said.

"I feel like it's a great fight. A clash of styles."

And Arthur added: "We're both on a collision course. I do think it will happen in the future."

Azeez, 33, won the European title on Saturday with victory over Frenchman Thomas Faure in Paris.

The Londoner has won all 19 of his bouts and is a former English, British and Commonwealth champion.

"The Azeez fight hasn't happened yet because promoter Ben Shalom offered me the fight but silly money," Arthur - who has also held the Commonwealth title - added.

But before a potential fight with Azeez, Arthur must overcome knockout specialist Suarez.

The 30-year-old has won 18 fights, with 17 stoppages, and lost one.

"He looks dangerous," Arthur said. "From what I've seen, he's tough, game, willing to fight, raw, rugged opponent who can box. I'm excited for the test."

Arthur's most high-profile win was a split-decision victory over another Briton, Anthony Yarde, in December 2020, but he was spectacularly knocked out in the fourth round of their rematch a year later.

"It was a hard pill to swallow but it's the game that I'm in," Arthur said.

"You have to take the pros with the cons. When you win, it's amazing, when you lose, it's hard. It's about how you bounce back."

Yarde's profile has grown since the rematch. In January he lost to unified world champion Artur Beterbiev but a spirited effort won many fans.

The current crop of British light-heavyweights also includes former super-middleweight champion Callum Smith and Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi, who recently signed with the Boxxer promotional company.

But Arthur - who has won his both fights by stoppage since losing to Yarde - does not feel he has fallen off the radar.

"When people put polls out on Twitter, my name is the one that's always mentioned," he says.

"I don't think I've been forgotten about in any way, shape or form."