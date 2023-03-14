Close menu

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to face Britain's John Ryder in undisputed title fight in Mexico

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments29

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is a four-weight world champion

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will defend his belts against Britain's John Ryder on 6 May in Mexico.

The fight at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara will be the first time Alvarez has fought in his home country for more than 11 years.

Alvarez, 32, defended his undisputed crown against Gennady Golovkin in September in their trilogy fight.

Londoner Ryder, 34, is the WBO mandatory challenger.

Ryder has a record of 32 wins and five losses from 37 fights and his previous world-title shot was a points loss to Callum Smith in 2019.

He beat Zach Parker for the vacant WBO interim super-middleweight title in November.

Four-weight world champion Alvarez will be fighting in his 63rd bout, having had 58 wins, two losses and two draws.

He won the IBF title from Caleb Plant in November 2021 to add to his WBA, WBC and WBO belts.

The Mexican says he is "happy" to be returning to the ring after wrist surgery in late 2022.

"I was unsure of when I'd be coming back," said Alvarez. "Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I'm from, makes me especially happy.

"And in John Ryder, I'm facing a very competitive fighter."

Ryder added: "There's no denying that Canelo is one of the greats and I've got a lot of respect for what he's achieved in the sport, but I fully believe this is my time to fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion."

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by dyrewolfe, today at 20:08

    Never heard of him.

    That John Ryder though...very dangerous. I've heard he can actually punch his way out of a wet paper bag.

    Canelo will need a good meal of that horse meat or whatever it was that caused him to give those dodgy test results.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 20:07

    Boxing is really going downhill fast.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 20:02

    I think this will be a better fight than people think, though I agree Ryder is a huge underdog. Both short strong inside fighters will will make for an exciting fight. Canelo will get drawn into a slugfest especially in front of his fans. A massive upset is extremely unlikely but not impossible due to styles of the fighters, they won’t need to go looking for each other.

  • Comment posted by TonyH, today at 20:00

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 20:05

      Justfacts replied:
      Well said, 2 failed tests!! Shouldn't hold a licence. Dillian Whyte the same. Unfortunately the sport needs Canelo for ppv sales. Will always be a cheat.

  • Comment posted by dependabledennis-606_must_stay, today at 19:50

    It's a hand picked fight for Canelo at home, there's only two chances of him getting beat, slim and none, and slim left town on the day the fight was announced

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 19:46

    Pleased for Ryder as a fellow Islington man. Will be difficult for him but expect an exciting fight as both men will stay in the pocket and trade. Ryder even though a shorter fighter has a great jab which sets up his inside work. The jab is the key and he will need to faint and make Canelo think. Looking forward to it and we’ll deserved.

    • Reply posted by Toadflax, today at 19:58

      Toadflax replied:
      feint ... although he probably will faint when he gets hit. This fight could go beyond the first round!

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 19:43

    Ryder is a decent fighter but i suspect he has been hand picked as a credible opponent who will make a decent fist of things but will utimately lose by stoppage in 6-10 rounds.

  • Comment posted by gkm479, today at 19:39

    Mexico. For a sporting event. I doubt the travelling support from the UK will reach double digits. Hold on to your wallets.

  • Comment posted by hapstheunsilentmajority, today at 19:37

    Stat padding dope head

  • Comment posted by Mr Burrows, today at 19:20

    Hey, let the guy dream.

    • Reply posted by Bergerac, today at 19:55

      Bergerac replied:
      Canelo is past his best. He got a whupping from Bivol. I think a hungry, talented, younger fighter would give him all kinds of problems. But Ryder... unlikely.

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 19:20

    Never heard of Ryder until now. Good luck to him, he'll need it.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 19:18

    You’ll need a micrometer to measure how short the odds will be on a Canelo win…

  • Comment posted by The Oracle , today at 19:18

    Wonder who’s going to win that! Jeez predictable :-)

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 19:17

    Will Bez be in the corner and the walk on music ‘Kinky Afro’?

  • Comment posted by Waikiki, today at 19:16

    He's got NO chance 🤣

    • Reply posted by The Oracle , today at 19:19

      The Oracle replied:
      Norfolk and chance :-)

  • Comment posted by Snake Plissken, today at 19:13

    Couldn’t John ask his twin Jack to take the fight?

  • Comment posted by lightning mcqueen, today at 19:12

    Outrageous. Eddie Hearn at his best.

  • Comment posted by John Petrie, today at 19:11

    This won't justify pay per view

  • Comment posted by nickh, today at 19:07

    Ridiculous match. Makes no sense.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 19:06

    Another hand pickeded opponent and fight date, does this guy have shares in the organisations? 2 failed drugs tests and still fighting!

    • Reply posted by mustymarks, today at 19:09

      mustymarks replied:
      As long they all make good money all else is irrelevant

      They will find ways to bend rules when they want to

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport