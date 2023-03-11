Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Leigh Wood lost his world title to Mauricio Lara in February

Britain's Leigh Wood has said he wants to invoke a rematch clause against Mauricio Lara for a fight this summer.

Wood was stopped by Lara last month which saw the Mexican crowned WBA featherweight champion at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

The 34-year-old is confident of reclaiming the WBA belt and is eagerly pursuing a rematch.

"It's been hard because it still hurts. I want an immediate rematch," Wood told BBC Sport.

"I've told [promoter] Eddie Hearn that's what I want. I want the rematch as soon as possible.

"I want it as early as the end of May, or in June by the latest."

Wood and Lara have been linked with a possible fight against former two-time world IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.

Lara has faced Warrington twice, viciously stopping him in 2021 before a second fight was brought to a halt because of a cut to the Mexican's head.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn represents Wood and Warrington, and could pursue a third fight between Warrington and Lara.

Nottingham's Wood was controlling the fight against Lara before the heavy knockdown.

Wood's trainer Ben Davison threw in the towel as his fighter struggled to get back to his feet, despite there being only six seconds left of the seventh round.

Wood, who appeared shocked when the towel was thrown in, says his coach had his best interests at heart but believes he was capable of continuing.

"He's there to look after me but I'd rather die trying to win," Wood said.

"But I'll come back to fight another day and I've got two kids at home."

He added: "His job is to protect me. I think I would've been all right but I get why he did it."

Wood was the underdog going into the fight but was confident of beating Lara by following a meticulous gameplan with trainer Davison - something he plans on imitating in a rematch.

"I can't say too much because I don't want to give away the gameplan, but I knew that the first four rounds are when he's most dangerous and then he was gassing," Wood said.

"He was as I thought he was, and he didn't know what I was doing.

"I just got caught with a good shot. I got complacent, started planting my feet and paid the price."