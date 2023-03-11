Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron beat Jessica McCaskill in November to become the UK's first undisputed female world boxing champion

Ireland's Katie Taylor will bid to become a two-weight world champion when she takes on England's Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on 20 May.

The meeting with world light-welterweight champion Cameron at the 3Arena will be a first professional fight in Ireland for Taylor.

The Dubliner challenged Cameron to the fight on Instagram earlier this month.

She said she would be "happy to move up in weight" and has now got her wish.

Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion, was set to face Amanda Serrano in a world title rematch on 20 May but the Puerto Rican pulled out because of injury.

Taylor, 36, beat Serrano on points to retain her undisputed lightweight title in New York last May, with the pair making history in the first female contest to top the card at Madison Square Garden.

The long-awaited homecoming bout for the Bray fighter had looked like it could take place at Croke Park, the GAA's headquarters, before security cost issues led promoter Eddie Hearn to instead choose the 3Arena in the Irish capital.

"Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make," said Taylor.

"It's two undefeated, reigning undisputed world champions going up against each other and I believe that's the first time that's ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

"People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I'm delighted it's happening and I'm looking forward to becoming a two-weight undisputed champion."

Cameron has won all 17 of her professional bouts and became the UK's first undisputed female champion after beating Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision in November's light-welterweight contest in the United Arab Emirates.

"It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening," Cameron said.

"It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.

"I'm no stranger to boxing away from home now and to be going into Katie's back yard for her homecoming is massive. I'm glad to be a part of history again like I was in Abu Dhabi. I know what I will be up against and that I am the underdog but I relish that."