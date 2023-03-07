Lauren Price is an Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and European Games middleweight champion

Lauren Price is targeting headlining and homecoming as she aims to build on a landmark first full professional year.

The Olympic champion, 28, stepped away from the amateur ranks last June.

A debut victory was followed by a win on an historic all-female card last October as Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall underlined what was possible in the female fight game.

"That's the dream, that's the goal," says Price as she prepares for her third pro bout, against Germany's Naomi Mannes in Paris on Saturday, 11 March.

"It would be amazing to do that back in Wales.

"That's the main goal for me, to box in Wales and have my homecoming with fans behind me would be a dream come true."

Price admits she was left in somewhat awe, both in the lead up and aftermath of October's sell-out night at London's O2 Arena.

The former Wales international footballer called the experience "unreal" and fuelled fantasies of doing something similar.

All that may be a little while off, something Price acknowledges before anyone in keeping with the same grounded determination that took her to gold in Tokyo in August 2021.

It's not the only thing that has remained the same.

As part of a new partnership, Price is still in the GB camp in Sheffield, still coached by Rob McCracken, still sharing her dreams with partner and fellow Olympic medal winner turned pro Kariss Artingstall, and still making a weekly visit to her Ystrad Mynach home.

"Nothing's really changed for me," Price told BBC Sport Wales.

"I spent so many years here (in Sheffield) as an amateur.

"I'm in camp, focused, putting the graft in but I'm on that motorway on a Friday afternoon because I still make sure I go home to see my Nan."

She does so as an MBE these days, receiving the honour from King Charles at Windsor Castle soon after her fourth-round stoppage win over Timea Bellik, another example of how things have changed.

The welcome home in Wales, though, is the same as it ever was.

Lauren Price began her professional career with victory over Valgerdur Gudstensdottir

"I do have to tell my Nan sometimes when I go home because she's a bit of a feeder and I have to ask her to stick to my diet," the welterweight laughs.

"But after I have boxed, I do look forward to going home and having a nice dinner. I do like a good Sunday roast and she makes these banging pigs in blankets; I know that's supposed to be for Christmas, but if I have a good win they're on the cards."

They could be on in the oven should Price come through her third professional fight when she takes on Mannes at Zenith de Paris in a bout she accepts is a step up.

Of course, Price may have to wait a little longer for any celebrations at her Sheffield base given Artingstall has a few more weeks to wait until she faces Linzi Buczynskyj in Manchester, but adds that having two boxers in a relationship gearing for a fight at the same time is more help than hinderance.

"It just works," she says. "We push each other along, if we're having a tough day, we pick each other up; fight week she takes the stress off me and vice-versa, it's a good little team."

That said, Price suggests there may well be plans of a sneaky burger away from the house should she win in France at the weekend, but the more important plans are already stacking up.

"I am concentrating on this one and I can go from there, but I definitely want a busy year," she says.

"If I come out of this with no niggles I hope to box in April and the main goal in 2023 was that I want a bit of momentum behind me, get out there, get five fights in and pick up the experience.

"Pro boxing is a different game to the amateurs so it's all about learning. I want to be busy."

And - ideally -in her own back yard.

"There have been talks about having my homecoming," she said.

"(Boxxer promoter) Ben Shalom has spoken to me about it, which would be nice and an honour to have my fans there.

"As an amateur I've travelled around the world, been everywhere, from here to Mongolia, and you don't have the crowds as you do as a pro, so to have that home support would be phenomenal.

"Joe Cordina is headlining in Cardiff in April going for a world title which is great for Welsh boxing and hopefully I'll be the next one and headlining there.

"It's a dream of mine and when the time is right hopefully I'll be in those fights for a title."