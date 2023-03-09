Hannah Rankin lost her WBA and IBO light-middleweight titles to Terri Harper in September

Hannah Rankin v Logan Holler Venue: The Hangar, Wolverhampton Date: Friday, 10 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 19:30 GMT

Hannah Rankin hopes a scientific approach to Friday's bout with Logan Holler can get her career back on track.

The former two-belt world champion, who lost her WBA and IBO light-middleweight titles to Terri Harper in September, has integrated her Abertay University-based fight camp with ground-breaking research into female performance and recovery in combat sports.

But the 32-year-old doesn't want the data to result in just her own individual success. As Scotland's first female world champion, she hopes the "world-leading" data can forge a path for her nation's next world champion.

"To be able to say that I'm part of this is fantastic," Rankin tells BBC Scotland. "I want to see another world champion coming out of Scotland, so if this sort of research helps benefit female athletes in the future then that is exactly what you want.

"Being here at the university, I get to see all of my graphs and data. I'm a bit of a geek so it's nice for me to be able to look at the screen and see the improvements. I'm perfectly where I need to be. It's a good step forward for the boxing world."

'Total win-win for boxing'

Rankin isn't new to trailblazing. After becoming Scotland's first female world champion in 2019, she became the first Scottish female to headline a major bout in her homeland when she successfully defended her WBA and IBO titles at Glasgow's Hydro three years later.

The Scot delivered a 12th-round knockout to Alejandra Ayala to retain the belts, but the historic victory was soured in the aftermath of the fight as injuries suffered by the Mexican challenger resulted in her being placed in an induced coma.

With the research programme Rankin is currently involved in also designed to help improve safety in the sport, Rankin says it is a "total win-win" for boxing.

"I don't know any boxer that wouldn't want to see [safety improve]," Rankin adds. "This sort of information we're gathering hasn't been gathered before. It's now able to be used to actually improve the safety of the sport overall and that's exactly what we want

"There have been a lot of advances in rugby with their concussion situations and it's the same thing for boxing. This is where we start to really start moving forward and progressing that information."

'I'm in the best shape of my life'

Holler, 31, will enter the ring at The Hangar in Wolverhampton with a record of nine wins from 12 bouts. Rankin, meanwhile, has 12 victories from 18.

Rankin's most recent fight resulted in her sixth professional defeat, meaning she lost both WBA and IBO belts, but the Scot believes she is currently in the "best physical shape" of her life as she aims to get back into world title contention.

The Scot's data-inspired training camp is the main driver in that. Being based north of the border in Dundee - away from the "hustle and bustle of London" - is another.

"[This camp has] allowed me to really focus in on myself as a fighter and an athlete," Rankin says.

"I've really pushed my limits and also seen how far I can really go. I've had the freedom to do that. Every fighter says it but it's been a fantastic camp. I'm in the best place I've ever been."

"My body is in great shape and I'm actually really excited. I can't wait to get out there, showcase what I've been working on and put a show on for everyone."