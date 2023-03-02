Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron beat Jessica McCaskill in November to become the UK's first undisputed female world boxing champion

Katie Taylor has offered England's Chantelle Cameron a fight at a weight of her choosing in the Dubliner's homecoming bout on 20 May.

Taylor was set to face Amanda Serrano in a world lightweight title rematch at Dublin's 3Arena but the Puerto Rican pulled out because of injury.

Writing on Instagram on Thursday, Taylor issued a challenge to world light-welterweight champion Cameron.

"Let's go champion Chantelle Cameron, happy to move up in weight," she said.

"Let's get it done Eddie Hearn, this homecoming has waited long enough! @3arenadublin is available so let's give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th."

Cameron has been put forward as a possible opponent for the undisputed lightweight champion but earlier this week appeared to rule out any prospect of facing Taylor in the Dublin date.

"Would be an honour to share the ring with the very best in boxing and challenge. Unfortunately it ain't happening next for me but what a fight it would be," said the Northampton boxer.

Taylor is determined to have her long-awaited first professional fight in her home country, with the bout first looking set to take place at Croke Park before security cost issues led promoter Eddie Hearn to instead plump for the 3Arena in the Irish capital.

Cameron has won all 17 of her professional bouts and became the UK's first undisputed female champion after beating Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision in the light-welterweight contest in November.