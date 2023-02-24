Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor has not fought since his controversial win against Jack Catterall in February 2022

Josh Taylor says facing Teofimo Lopez at New York's Madison Square Garden would be "a dream come true".

Taylor has agreed terms to defend his WBO super-lightweight title against Lopez in New York on June 10.

The Garden is the frontrunner to host the bout and the Scot is excited at the prospect of fighting in one of boxing's most iconic arenas.

"New York, Madison Square Garden - the prospect of that is just amazing," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

"I always said as a kid, 'One day I'm going to fight in Madison Square Garden' and potentially here we are.

"The prospect of that is unbelievable. It's another one ticked off the bucket list, another dream come true.

"No matter how you look at it, this is a big fight. Teofimo Lopez is a big name, a big fighter and a very successful fighter.

"I'm a big name in boxing now, I'm a big fighter, a successful fighter and I'm a great fighter as well. These two styles are going to clash and it's going to make for an amazing fight."

'It's going to be a firecracker'

Taylor was due to face English rival Jack Catterall before a foot injury for the Tartan Tornado caused the long-awaited rematch to be postponed.

He believes that fight will "definitely happen" in the future, but for now he is relishing the prospect of testing himself against Lopez.

The American famously defeated Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020 and having become unified lightweight world champion, Lopez has moved up in an attempt to become a two-weight world champion.

Taylor believes the aggressive front-foot styles of both men will make for a spectacular fight.

"I don't think this one is going to go the distance," said Taylor, who has fought just once - in the controversial first fight with Catterall - since becoming undisputed super-lightweight champion with victory over Jose Ramirez in May 2021.

"I think I can knock him out quite early on. With his style, his make-up, his repertoire of punches, what he's got in the closet, I know what he's going to bring.

"I know he's going to come straight out and go for it, I know I'm not going to have to go looking for him. I'm that kind of fighter as well, you don't really have to go looking for me too much either.

"It's going to be a firecracker and there's definitely going to be a few big bombs getting thrown and landed so it's going to be a very exciting fight."