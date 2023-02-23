Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn remains under investigation by UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control

Conor Benn says he "welcomes the ultimate outcome" after the World Boxing Council ruled his failed drugs test was not "intentional".

He was responding for the first time since the WBC said the failed test could have been caused by a "highly-elevated consumption of eggs".

Benn, 26, is still under investigation by UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control.

"I can now put this behind me and resume my career," he said.

Benn is unable to fight in the United Kingdom as he does not have a boxing licence.

"While I welcome the ultimate outcome, I do not agree with everything said in the WBC's statement," added Benn.

"There will be additional comment in due course but, for the time being, I just want to focus on getting my career back on track after being effectively prevented from fighting for many months.

"I want to thank my supporters for their patience and perseverance and am looking forward to my return with a vengeance."

Benn failed two voluntary drug tests for the female fertility drug clomifene before his cancelled October bout with Chris Eubank Jr.

The British pair were scheduled to meet on 8 October at a catchweight of 157lb - 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

Benn has previously blamed "contamination" for the findings. His defence outlined there was a fault with the VADA testing laboratory, but that was rejected by the WBC.

In a full statement, the sanctioning body said it found "there was no conclusive evidence that Mr. Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of clomifene".

The BBBofC said it was aware of the WBC's findings but added: "While the BBBofC wishes to make clear that it respects the WBC, the WBC is a sanctioning body and not a governing body."