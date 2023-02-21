Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lauren Price was appointed an MBE by King Charles in November 2022 for her services to boxing in a ceremony at Windsor Castle

Lauren Price will fight for the third time as a professional when she faces Germany's Naomi Mannes in Paris on Saturday 11 March.

The Olympic gold medallist will be on the undercard of Tony Yoka's heavyweight meeting with Carlos Takam.

The 28-year old from Wales impressively stopped Timea Belik in four rounds in her last fight in November.

"I can't wait to get over to France and show the world what I've been working on," Price said.

Mannes, 6-1, was undefeated until she was beaten by Kirstie Bavington challenging for the European welterweight title.

"I know that Naomi Mannes recently challenged for the European title so she's definitely a step up in competition," Price added.

"I've boxed all around the world against different styles but this is what I need, little step-ups each time.

"I want to go again in April and go from there. I want to get in five fights this year."