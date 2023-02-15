Josh Taylor secured a controversial points win over Jack Catterall in February 2022

Josh Taylor has been ordered to face Teofimo Lopez next in a WBO light-welterweight title defence after his Jack Catterall rematch was postponed.

The Scot was set for a voluntary defence against Catterall on March 4 in Glasgow but tore a heel tendon.

The WBO has written to Bob Arum, the promoter of both Taylor and Lopez, instructing the start of negotiations.

Arum wrote on Twitter that he is now "working on arranging what could be the best fight of 2023".

American Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion who has won his last two fights since moving up to 140lbs after dropping his WBA, WBO and IBF titles to George Kambosos Jr in November 2021 in a shock defeat, is now Taylor's mandatory challenger.

Chairman Luis Batista Salas outlined the terms of the fight in an official letter which said the WBO is "hereby ordering the commencement of negotiations for the mandatory title defence obligation in the jr. welterweight division between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez, Jr".

"The camps herein are granted 10 days upon issuance of this notice to reach an agreement or purse bid proceedings shall be conducted pursuant to WBO regulations of world championship contests.

"The minimum bid for the jr. welterweight division is 150,000 US dollars. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid ceremony at any time during the negotiation process."

Taylor, 32, extended his perfect professional record to 19 wins from as many fights with a controversial points victory over fellow Briton Catterall 12 months ago to retain his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF crowns.

While Taylor was given the nod by split decision, many observers felt Catterall had done enough to get the verdict. Previously undisputed world champion Taylor has since vacated his WBC, WBA and IBF titles.

Catterall now seems to have turned his attention to a fight against WBC champion Regis Prograis next, writing on Twitter earlier this week: "They can fight, see who is the biggest duck. Me and RPrograis can get it on next."