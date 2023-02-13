Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Shannon Ryan was introduced to combat sports as a child by her father

Shannon Ryan has set herself the goal of becoming an undisputed world champion within five years.

The 26-year-old super-flyweight is signed to Anthony Joshua's management company and has won all four fights since turning professional.

She outpointed Ivanka Ivanova in her most recent contest in November and hopes to be back in action next month.

"I want all the belts, all the marbles," she told BBC Three Counties Radio's Girls Do Sweat podcast.

"In five years' time I definitely want to be undisputed champion of the world in my weight division.

"I also want to inspire people in life in whatever field they're in - don't neglect your purpose and your passion."

Ryan had her first paid fight in March 2022, beating Claudia Ferenczi at Wembley Arena, and six months later was on the undercard of the first all-female boxing event at London's O2 Arena, headed by Claressa Shields' world middleweight title victory over Britain's Savannah Marshall.

"To be a part of that so early on in your career is amazing," said Ryan. "To be among the greats - Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall, Mikaela Mayer, Alycia Baumgardner - it's something I will forever cherish and look back on, but that motivates you as well.

"You're watching the top of the bill and thinking 'that could be me'. If you consistently stick to what you're doing, that can be anyone."

Ryan has been involved in combat sports since childhood and switched to boxing five years ago after a hip injury ended her hopes of competing in taekwondo at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

"My dad put me into it [kick-boxing] from five years old so growing up, I didn't know anything else," she continued.

"Back then I was only training twice a week but that was in my system so if I don't train now, I get a bit lost in life. The gym for me is to keep sane. I believe I am quite talented and gifted at what I do, so why not make a career out of it, get paid and make an impact on the world and other people?"

Ryan added that leaving the amateur ranks and becoming a paid fighter was a big adjustment.

"As an amateur you're not looking at the business side of boxing. When you become professional there's a whole heap to it, boxing is a business at the end of the day. You have to build your brand and you're then potentially a role model for other people," she said.

"Female boxing is growing immensely so to be a part of that and make an impact on the younger generation is incredible."

She cites British MMA fighter Michael 'Venom' Page - who will face Japanese welterweight Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 in San Jose, California on 10 March - as an inspiration for her career.

"He started off kick-boxing like I did and we're like family," she added.

"To see what he's done from kick-boxing to MMA, I find him such a role model because I feel now I'm portraying that from kick-boxing to boxing."