Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke both won gold medals at last year's Women's World Championships in Istanbul

There will be no Irish representation at this year's men's and women's World Boxing Championships after the Irish Athletic Boxing Association voted not to send boxers to either tournament.

The move comes in protest over the way the sport is governed by the International Boxing Association.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the IABA's Board of Directors and Central Council in Dublin on Thursday.

IABA referees and judges will also not officiate at either tournament.

New Delhi in India is set to stage the women's event next month while the men's tournament is scheduled to be held in the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent in May.

The decision means current world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke will not be able to defend their titles in India next month and Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, who missed last year's championships because of injury, will miss out on not only the opportunity of winning a world title but on prize money as well.

"The IABA urges the IBA to engage in governance reform and implement the recommendations of its own experts on fiscal responsibility, fair play, and inclusion," read an IABA statement.

"IBA practices and activities are not of the standard required to secure our sport's future. There are no winners in the current landscape.

"All members deserve a level playing field in tournaments run to the highest possible standard by an organisation which has their welfare, their futures, and their sport at its heart."

Gold medallists at the men's championships will receive $200,000 (£165,000) for winning although the women's gold medallists will only receive half that figure.

Ireland join the USA who this week announced they were boycotting the championships earlier this week.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington missed last year's World Championships because of injury

Both countries are closely aligned with the Common Cause Alliance (CCA), a group of nations whose focus is for boxing to remain at the Olympics, and it is expected that many more European countries will not be sending teams either.

The IBA has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2019 over governance issues and alleged corruption.

Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics was organised by the IOC and will be again for Paris 2024, but beyond that the sport has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028 as the IBA has refused to implement changes the IOC wants.

Under their Russian President Umar Kremlev, the IBA has also reinstated Russian and Belarusian boxers to international competition, allowing them to compete under their national flags and using their anthems despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Irish boxers will now focus on preparing for the European Games in Poland later this year where the majority of places for the Paris Olympics will be won.

The IABA added: "The IABA and its athletes are focused on preparations for the European Games in June, and winning qualification to Paris 2024.

"That preparation will include training camps, sparring camps and tournaments with sister federations. The IABA will continue to create opportunities for training, development, and competition for its boxers, nationally and internationally, across all age groups."

The European Games will be held in Krakow from 21 June until 2 July.