Five of Martin Bakole's last seven wins have come via knockout

Martin Bakole has signed a "long-term" deal with promotional company Boxxer.

The Congolese boxer, 29, is ranked number two heavyweight contender by the WBA and has 18 wins from 19 bouts.

Bakole, who lives in Scotland, last fought against Frenchman Tony Yoka in May, winning a majority decision.

"I will build on my last performance in Paris [against Yoka] and soon become the new world heavyweight champion," said Bakole.

Bakole is the younger brother of current WBC world cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

His only defeat came against American Michael Hunter in 2018 but he has won seven successive fights since.

"This is a huge heavyweight signing. Martin is destined to deliver great things," said Boxxer promotor Ben Shalom.

"He is arguably the most avoided fighter in the entire division. They can all run but they can't hide for too long."