Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua lost his second bout against Oleksandr Usyk by split decision

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua will fight Jermaine Franklin on 1 April at the O2 Arena in London.

Joshua, 33, who lost his last two fights to world champion Oleksandr Usyk, will be seeking a first win since beating Kubrat Pulev in 2020.

Franklin was recently defeated by Briton Dillian Whyte, marking a first loss in 22 fights for the 29-year-old American.

Promoting his return to the ring, Joshua tweeted external-link : "A new dawn."

The two-time world champion lost by split decision as he sought to recapture the unified heavyweight titles from Usyk in August.

That was Joshua's third career defeat in 27 fights, following a shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 which he later avenged.