Anthony Joshua: British heavyweight to make comeback against Jermaine Franklin

Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk trade punches
Anthony Joshua lost his second bout against Oleksandr Usyk by split decision

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua will fight Jermaine Franklin on 1 April at the O2 Arena in London.

Joshua, 33, who lost his last two fights to world champion Oleksandr Usyk, will be seeking a first win since beating Kubrat Pulev in 2020.

Franklin was recently defeated by Briton Dillian Whyte, marking a first loss in 22 fights for the 29-year-old American.

Promoting his return to the ring, Joshua tweetedexternal-link: "A new dawn."

The two-time world champion lost by split decision as he sought to recapture the unified heavyweight titles from Usyk in August.

That was Joshua's third career defeat in 27 fights, following a shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 which he later avenged.

