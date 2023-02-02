Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor edged Amanda Serrano on points with a split-decision victory in an instant classic at Madison Square Garden in May

Undisputed world champion Katie Taylor is set for a rematch in Dublin with Amanda Serrano on 20 May at the 3Arena.

Taylor and Serrano made history as the first female contest to top the card at Madison Square Garden in May,

The Irish fighter won on points and it had been hoped Croke Park would stage Taylor's homecoming fight.

However, negotiations with the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) fell through.

The lightweight title fight is dependent on Serrano beating Erika Cruz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Puerto Rico's Serrano is favourite to defeat the Mexican in New York, a bout Taylor is set to be ringside for, and set up a rematch after their classic initial contest in May.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says it was "so frustrating" that undefeated Taylor, who could has never fought as a professional in Ireland, could not stage her homecoming bout at Croke Park.

The cost of renting and staging the Serrano fight at Croke Park was the significant stumbling block in negotiations.

The intended date for the Serrano fight would have also coincided with a busy time in the Gaelic Games calendar.

The Aviva Stadium was also considered but the final of rugby's European Champions Cup will take place at the stadium on the same day as Taylor's bout.

"The cost of hire, the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium. It's unbelievable," Hearn said, speaking to the The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. external-link

"It's a business. Ultimately, Katie Taylor has her financial demands for this fight. So does Amanda Serrano and we want to make sure we deliver on that.

"But we're so far out on the possibility with the cost of running that show and we're out of time in terms of delivering that date to the broadcaster so we've got to move.

"I promised Katie Taylor would be in Ireland for her next fight. It will be the most sensational atmosphere wherever we are but we'll see what happens then."