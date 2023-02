Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hannah Rankin suffered the sixth defeat of her professional career against Terri Harper in September

Hannah Rankin's first contest since losing her WBA and IBO light-middleweight titles will be against American Logan Holler in March.

Rankin, 32, lost her belts to Terri Harper by unanimous decision in Nottingham in September.

The loss was Rankin's sixth defeat in 18 bouts.

She will face 31-year-old Holler, who has nine wins from 12 fights, at Hangar Events Centre in Wolverhampton on 10 March.