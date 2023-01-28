Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Artur Beterbiev came out on top of a firefight with Britain's Anthony Yarde to retain his WBO, WBC and IBF light-heavyweight world titles in London.

Both men fought brilliantly in a back-and-forth epic over eight rounds.

Yarde hurt Beterbiev in an astonishing fifth round, but was then pulled out of the fight in eighth after being knocked down by a powerful right hand.

Russian Beterbiev kept his 100% knockout record, while Yarde's wait for world honours goes on.

