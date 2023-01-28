Close menu

Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde in round eight of thrilling light-heavyweight encounter

By Coral BarryBBC Sport at OVO Arena, Wembley

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments52

Artur Beterbiev came out on top of a firefight with Britain's Anthony Yarde to retain his WBO, WBC and IBF light-heavyweight world titles in London.

Both men fought brilliantly in a back-and-forth epic over eight rounds.

Yarde hurt Beterbiev in an astonishing fifth round, but was then pulled out of the fight in eighth after being knocked down by a powerful right hand.

Russian Beterbiev kept his 100% knockout record, while Yarde's wait for world honours goes on.

More to follow

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 23:43

    Yarde, tough, your Turn will come-

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 23:42

    It says in the article: “Russian Beterbiev kept his 100% knockout record…”

    So, is he Russian or Canadian?

  • Comment posted by southpaw, today at 23:42

    Beterbiev was class. He did a job on him. If it wasn’t for the crowd it would have been over earlier. Yarde is all hype. Frank Warrens golden boy.

  • Comment posted by Just Pete, today at 23:41

    Great effort from Yarde, he boxed well and it made for an exciting fight. He stunned Beterbiev with some decent shots but never seem to hurt him. Had a feeling Beterbiev would land the defining right hand in the late rounds, the guy is a beast

  • Comment posted by ozzy, today at 23:40

    Great effort from Yarde. However you can’t keep fighting lower level opponents, then suddenly jump up to the level of Kovalev & Beterbiev and expect to be successful.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 23:39

    Great competitive fight, Beterbiev looked dangerous throughout... and Yarde did well, taking it to the 8th round... but was a good decision from his team and the ref with the TKO, don't want to see Anthony suffer serious permanent damage.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:38

    Two judges had Yarde ahead - what an absolute Joke!

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 23:41

      jason replied:
      That’s absolutely crazy. What fight were they watching?

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:37

    Bertebiev sheer class, too good - 19 -0

    Yarde Well done, showed good heart tonight.

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 23:37

    Boxing is in a right state. This was for an undisputed world title and I not heard of either of them. World champs and Brits fighting for a world title were household names and headline news. It’s a niche interest now.

    • Reply posted by jd, today at 23:39

      jd replied:
      It's all about Jake Paul and KSI fights Boxing disappeared in the 1990s early 2000s x

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:36

    Richie Woodhall talks nonsense,

    Bertebiev battered Yarde and Woodhall's commentary was poor .

    • Reply posted by Haf, today at 23:39

      Haf replied:
      Woodhall should've gone specsavers years ago.

  • Comment posted by barney sumner, today at 23:36

    Cracking fight. Yarde can def can back from this and win a version. All set now for Beterbiev and Bivol!

  • Comment posted by Steve Chaps, today at 23:35

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Russell, today at 23:38

      Russell replied:
      Agreed. You mean “ Steve I had AJ beating Usyk (2) by 2 rounds “ bunce ?

  • Comment posted by Samsung, today at 23:34

    Fantastic fight, but always felt Beterbiev had another gear.
    Great fight though.

  • Comment posted by Haf, today at 23:34

    His Canadian before anyone calls him Russian.

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, today at 23:33

    WHAT. A. FIGHT.

    Respect to both men. Beterbiev is a tough man but very humble.

    • Reply posted by Russell, today at 23:39

      Russell replied:
      Tough ? He’s waay more than that !

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 23:32

    I'm really really really disappointed by BT sports. The knockout was so quick, was expecting a slow motion highlight but all I could see was people walking out and plenty of selfies..... just switched it off. Another tactic they use to keep viewer watching

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 23:36

      Sam replied:
      I think it was because Beterbiev knocked Yarde out... if it had been the other way we would have seen countless replays before the winner announcement.

  • Comment posted by NeoWIM, today at 23:32

    Shame Yarde is fighting in the Bivol/Beterbiev era. Tough to see him winning a title while these two are around

  • Comment posted by Merson, today at 23:32

    EPIC FIGHT

  • Comment posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 23:31

    Great fight, disappointed for Yarde he did well, but what a champion and humble with it, fair play to the crowd too, they accepted that the better man won

  • Comment posted by Andy P, today at 23:29

    Great performance from Yarde, but outclassed in then end. Have to Say though Russian Fighters should not be allowed to participate. Boxing is letting itself down by allowing them to.

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 23:31

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      He represents Canada I think

