Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde in round eight of thrilling light-heavyweight encounter
From the section Boxing
Artur Beterbiev came out on top of a firefight with Britain's Anthony Yarde to retain his WBO, WBC and IBF light-heavyweight world titles in London.
Both men fought brilliantly in a back-and-forth epic over eight rounds.
Yarde hurt Beterbiev in an astonishing fifth round, but was then pulled out of the fight in eighth after being knocked down by a powerful right hand.
Russian Beterbiev kept his 100% knockout record, while Yarde's wait for world honours goes on.
More to follow
So, is he Russian or Canadian?
Yarde Well done, showed good heart tonight.
Bertebiev battered Yarde and Woodhall's commentary was poor .
Great fight though.
Respect to both men. Beterbiev is a tough man but very humble.