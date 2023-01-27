Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's fight has been rearranged for a third time

British boxer Tommy Fury will face YouTube star Jake Paul in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 26 February.

The pair were supposed to fight in New York in August but it was called off after Fury, 23, was denied access to the United States.

It was the second time their bout had been called off, with Fury also pulling out in December 2021 through injury.

Light-heavyweight Fury last fought in April, beating Daniel Bocianski and is unbeaten in his eight-fight career.

American Paul, 26, is also unbeaten since switching his focus away from his YouTube career to boxing, winning six professional bouts.

His last victory was in November, earning a unanimous decision win against former MMA star Anderson Silva.

Paul tweeted that Fury's brother, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, and his father John, will make him retire if he fails to win in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has hosted a number of big boxing fights in recent years, including Oleksandr Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua in August.

The country has spent vast amounts of money on hosting such events and has been accused of using them to improve its international image, also known as sportwashing.