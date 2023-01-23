Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor was controversially given the decision against Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor says "it's absolute nonsense" to suggest he is ducking a rematch with Jack Catterall.

The 32-year-old Scot won a highly-contentious points decision when the pair fought in February last year.

A return to Glasgow for a rematch was set for 4 March, but a foot injury suffered by Taylor has caused the bout to be postponed.

"I've made a lot of sacrifices to make this fight happen," Taylor tells BBC Scotland.

"People saying I'm scared and this and that, it's absolute nonsense. If I was scared, I wouldn't have been undisputed world champion. I'm scared to fight no-one."

Taylor, who thinks the Englishman would lose to anyone in the top 10, pointed out that he was under no obligation to fight Catterall again.

"I could have gone on to much bigger fights and got offered much bigger fights, a lot more lucrative opportunities," he says. "I turned them down to do this and prove that was just a bad performance and I am still the best fighter on the planet in my weight class.

"Boxing fans are quite fickle. They're quick to forget."

Taylor tore the planter fascia tendon in his foot while training for the rematch.

The injury will prevent him training for six-to-eight weeks and the Scot identified late May/early June as a possible target to return to the ring.

There is doubt as to when and, indeed, if the rematch will eventually take place.

Taylor, who has fought only once, against Catterall, since becoming undisputed lightweight champion of the world with victory over Jose Ramirez in May 2021, believes he is destined to fight the 29-year-old again.

"I don't think the fight is going to go anywhere," he adds. "I wouldn't expect Jack to sit around and wait for me to get better.

"He's got a career to pursue as well. I would expect him to go and try and get another fight for the time being.

"I think the interest in that rematch will always be there as long as we're both still winning and he doesn't get beaten by anyone.

"I think, if he boxes anyone in the top 10, the guys I've boxed previously, he gets beaten off them. Even then, I still think that rematch is still there at some point because there will be interest in it."