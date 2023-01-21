Last updated on .From the section Boxing

By Coral Barry BBC Sport at AO Arena in Manchester

Chris Eubank Jr Liam Smith

Liam Smith stopped Chris Eubank Jr in four rounds to bring a bitter rivalry to an explosive end.

Eubank Jr, 33, had been unbeaten since 2018 but suffered the first stoppage defeat of his career.

Liverpool's Smith knocked Eubank down twice in quick succession in the fourth round before the referee waved off the contest.

Fight week was dominated by controversy but it was Smith who pulled off the upset after moving up in weight.

More to follow.