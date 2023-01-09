Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Leigh Wood's professional record is 26-2

Leigh Wood's fight against Mexico's Mauricio Lara for the WBA featherweight title has been rearranged for 18 February at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

The pair were due to fight in September but Briton Wood withdrew with injury.

He has held the belt since July 2021, when he stopped Xu Can in the 12th round.

Wood, 34, successfully defended his title in March 2022 by also stopping Michael Conlan in the final round.

"Mauricio Lara has made things personal between us with the disrespect he showed me regarding my injury and my country," said Wood.

"I'm going to show him what I'm all about."

Lara, 24, has insinuated Wood faked his injury to pull out of the original fight date.

"Your time has come Leigh Wood, no 'injury' can save you now from this." Lara added.