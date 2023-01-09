Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Adam Azim (left) has six stoppages in seven wins

Unbeaten British lightweight Adam Azim will fight Santos Reyes in the headline fight at Wembley Arena on 11 February.

Highly rated Azim, 20, fought five times in 2022 to extend his record to 7-0 and faces an unbeaten fighter for the first time.

Reyes has 12 wins to his name but has never fought outside his native Nicaragua.

Britain's Olympic bronze medallist Caroline Dubois will take on Argentina's Yamila Belen Abellaneda.

Dubois, 21, puts her undefeated record on the line at an as yet unspecified weight against the experienced 29-year-old, who has 15 wins and five losses, with Briton Terri Harper delivering one of those defeats last year.

British cruiserweight Viddal Riley is also in action, while Tyler Denny and Brad Pauls will fight for the English middleweight title.