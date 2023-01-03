Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Amanda Serrano has 30 knockouts in 43 wins

Amanda Serrano will fight WBA featherweight champion Erika Cruz in a bid to claim her first undisputed title on 4 February in New York.

Serrano is the WBO, IBF and WBC champion and could become Puerto Rico's first undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

The 34-year-old has 43 wins from 46 fights and has won nine world titles across seven weight classes.

"This is a pivotal moment," Serrano said.

"Earning the opportunity to be an undisputed lineal champion is something most fighters only dream about but becoming the first boxer from Puerto Rico to be an undisputed champion would make it even more special."

Cruz, 32, has just one defeat in 16 fights and the Mexican has successfully defended her WBA title twice since winning it in 2021.

Serrano won her last outing in September against Sarah Mahfoud on points to add the IBF title to her collection.

The southpaw said then she intended to win the undisputed crown at featherweight before potentially fighting undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in a rematch.

Taylor and Serrano competed in one of the best fights of 2022 and the Irishwoman's team have been exploring the possibility of staging their rematch in Ireland in 2023.

On the undercard, American Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled in another undisputed fight, this time at super-featherweight.

The big-punching Baumgardner, 28, holds the WBC, WBO and IBF world titles following her win over Mikaela Mayer in October and will face 31-year-old Frenchwoman Mekhaled for the vacant WBA belt.

Mekhaled has 15 wins and one loss and will fight in the US for the first time having spent the majority of her career competing in her home country.