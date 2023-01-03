Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Natasha Jonas (left), Tyson Fury, Chantelle Cameron and Sunny Edwards (right) were all in world title fights in 2022

Heavyweight Tyson Fury was voted the British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers after a stellar 2022.

WBC champion Fury had two stoppage wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

The 34-year-old received 60.66% of the votes, while unified light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas finished in second with 21.66%.

Light-welterweight prospect Adam Azim (36.83%) won the young British boxer of the year ahead of Dennis McCann and Hamzah Sheeraz.

Fury remains undefeated in 34 fights and his two wins keep him on track to fight unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in a long awaited undisputed heavyweight bout.

Jonas, 38, won three world titles in just nine months having seriously considered her future in the sport in 2021.

Fury improved his record to 33-0-1

Azim enjoyed a breakout year with five stoppage wins in 2022, three of them coming in the first round.

The 20-year-old just beat super-bantamweight McCann and light-middleweight Sheeraz, who both had three fights and three wins.

Adam Azim turned 20 last July