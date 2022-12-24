Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jermell Charlo, left, has won 35 of 37 bouts and was due to face Tszyu on 28 January

Jermell Charlo's bout with Tim Tszyu has been postponed after the undisputed super-welterweight world champion broke his hand in training.

American Charlo, who holds the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA belts, became the undisputed champion when he knocked out Brian Castano in May.

After his win over Castano, the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) ordered Charlo to defend his title against undefeated Australian Tszyu.

No new date has been set for the rescheduled bout.