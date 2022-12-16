Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British welterweight Michael McKinson (right) is out to earn "respect" and "prove people wrong"

British boxer Michael McKinson wants to "make a statement" when he steps into the ring to fight Roberto Arriaza on Saturday.

He is looking to bounce back after suffering his first professional loss and missing out on the WBO Welterweight title against American Vergil Ortiz in Texas earlier this year.

"I didn't need to fight again in 2022 but I didn't want to end my biggest year in boxing with a stoppage loss," the 28-year-old told BBC Radio Solent.

"I want to put things right and end the year with a win in a dangerous fight."

McKinson, from Portsmouth, has 22 wins to his name and his last eight victories have been by unanimous decision.

His career was given a massive boost when he defeated Przemyslaw Runowski and Chris Kongo in 2021 during a stint where he formed a habit of knocking his opponents to the canvas in the opening round.

"They don't make them like McKinson anymore," he added.

"I had an easy fight option for this card, almost a certain win, but I said 'no give me a dangerous opponent' and I got one.

"Will I get the respect for that? Probably not."

McKinson 'loves' added pressure

The southpaw believes he has not had the recognition he deserves throughout his eight year career.

He says he feels the love when he fights in America but is having to quietly earn it at home.

"I'm the UK's best Welterweight but no one talks about Michael McKinson," he added.

"When I'm in the US they respect me and then I come back here and who knows?

"Whoever they put in front of me I'll keep beating them and keep looking good.

"This weekend is about getting the win and making a statement - it's added pressure but I love it."

'Don't be surprised if there is a knockout'

McKinson, who is nicknamed The Problem, has had more fights overseas than in the UK in the past 18 months.

Saturday's opponent Arriaza is older and taller than him but he has lost four of his last six fights including three by knockout.

But the Brit is feeling confident ahead of their clash on the Chris Billam-Smith v Armend Xhoxhaj undercard at Bournemouth International Centre.

"Roberto is the number one fighter in his country Nicaragua, he's fought world class operators in the past and he has experience," McKinson said.

"He's a big puncher who is very, very dangerous. It should be a good fight but I am a world class fighter and I'm going to prove it.

"I don't need it - but don't be surprised if there is a knockout.

"I've had to go on my travels and do things the hard way.

"That's why I'm very happy to be given the opportunity to have my comeback fight on this card - this is my homecoming."