Chris Billam-Smith is on a seven-fight winning streak

Chris Billam-Smith v Armend Xhoxhaj Venue: Bournemouth International Centre Date: Saturday, 17 December Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & online from 22:00 GMT; reaction on BBC Sport website & app

Chris Billam-Smith is a boxer on a mission in 2023.

The Englishman has big plans, including a world title shot, a crack at redemption against an old foe, and a fight at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

But first the 32-year-old aims to continue a hot streak to close out what has been a standout year.

'The Gentleman' secured massive wins over direct rivals Tommy McCarthy and Isaac Chamberlain to become one of the country's premier contenders at 200lbs, became a father, bought a house and headlined in his hometown.

On Saturday, he faces Kosovo's Armend Xhoxhaj at the Bournemouth International Centre.

"It's been a crazy year but for a good reasons," says Bournemouth native Billam-Smith.

"I'm riding a huge wave of momentum with the wins over McCarthy and Chamberlain and I've got to keep that going on because if I have a flat performance the last two wins are forgotten about.

"People only remember your last performance."

'I've been consistent, even in defeat'

Billam-Smith had hoped his final fight of the year would be against Richard Riakporhe.

The two met in 2019, with Billam-Smith losing a split decision to his fellow Briton. Had he not taken a standing count in the seventh round, it would have been a draw.

It remains the only blemish on Billam-Smith's 17-fight record, and he has since put together a seven-fight winning streak.

"I didn't have to rebuild, but I built on that fight and the experience I gained," he says.

"I've been consistent even in defeat. There was still a progression from the fight before, and going on from there and learning."

Billam-Smith's only defeat was to Richard Riakporhe in 2019

Billam-Smith says he would have jumped at the chance for another fight with Riakporhe - who has taken his record to 15-0 - but the Londoner turned it down.

Both are looking to secure world title shots in 2023, and Billam-Smith says he would fight Riakporhe next if the opportunity presented itself.

"All I heard is he won't fight me in Bournemouth," Billam-Smith says, though he admits he is not certain that is true.

"I believe I'll beat him next time so I have no real reservations about taking it."

Bringing a world title fight to Bournemouth

Victory over Xhoxhaj could set Billam-Smith up for a world title shot.

The cruiserweight division has four world champions - Ilunga Makabu, Arsen Goulamirian, Jai Opetaia and Lawrence Okolie. All but Makabu are unbeaten.

Billam-Smith says it is most likely he would fight Opetaia.

"It's a really difficult fight," he says. "He's a skilled operator. He's also got a great win against Mairis Briedis.

"He's probably the number one in the division at the moment.

"Hopefully we can get that done at Bournemouth's stadium."

Billam-Smith is a huge Bournemouth fan

Riakporhe rematch could be '20 times bigger'

Billam-Smith has an impressive to-do list for 2023 - world title bout, fight at his home stadium, and potentially even unifying the division - alongside renovating and moving into his new home.

"We've got a video taking some of the rendering off the walls, just to say I was involved," says Billam-Smith laughing, before explaining his father banned him from the building site for fear he would injure his hands.

In the ring, his "perfect" scenario is to fight Riakporhe again when they are both world champions.

But Billam-Smith knows he cannot overlook the unheralded Xhoxhaj.

"I can't take my eye off the fight just because some people think it's an easy win because they've never heard of him," he says.

"[But] Richard and me could both win world titles and get a rematch down the line for unification. That's brilliant for us.

"That makes the rematch 20 times bigger than the first one."