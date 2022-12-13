Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Benn was scheduled to fight Eubank on 8 October

Britain's Conor Benn says his team have proved his innocence and "the truth will soon come out" following his positive tests for a banned substance.

Benn failed two voluntary drug tests before his October bout with Chris Eubank Jr was cancelled.

The 26-year-old tested positive for the female fertility drug clomifene but claims "contamination" was to blame.

"I've been through hardships in my career before but nothing like this," he said on social media. external-link

"I believe in life you go through adversity of all kinds but what matters most is how you respond.

"I've stayed in the gym and continued to work extremely hard, staying positive. My team has proven my innocence and the truth will soon come out."

After Benn's fight with Eubank Jr was called off, the British Boxing Board of Control said he had "voluntarily relinquished" his licence to box.

However, his promoter Eddie Hearn said his licence had expired and that the misconduct charge against him was "absurd".

Benn was called to a hearing on 21 October, when "allegations of misconduct" were upheld against him.

He is being investigated by UK Anti-Doping and the WBC's Clean Boxing Programme.

Benn and Eubank were scheduled to meet on 8 October at a catchweight of 157lb, 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

"I'm thankful to my dad, who has been with me through this whole period and I'm glad this nightmare is coming to an end for the sake of our combined mental health," Benn added.

"Never did we think we'd go through something like this but they say the hardest fight is life and the adversity it brings.

"I want to make up for lost time and not let another moment go to waste."

Clomifene can be used to boost testosterone levels in men and is banned inside and outside competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

"We have never cut corners or cheated the grind in any way," Benn said of his team.

"We believe in work ethic, determination and pure heart to achieve what we have set out to accomplish."

Benn, who expects to be back in the ring in 2023, added: "We keep it moving and will continue to chase the end goal of being world champion - it's a minor setback for a major comeback."