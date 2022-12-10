Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Terence Crawford sent David Avanesyan to the canvas at 2:14 of the sixth round

Terence Crawford retained his WBO welterweight world title with a sixth-round knockout of David Avanesyan in his home town of Omaha, Nebraska.

The American southpaw floored his Russian opponent with a left uppercut-right hook combination for his 10th successive knockout.

It is Crawford's sixth defence of the title he first claimed in 2018, and improves his record to 39-0.

No opponent has taken the 35-year-old the distance in more than six years.

"I started picking up the pace, planting my feet and I caught him with a hook," Crawford said in his post-fight interview.

Crawford's main rival champion in the division is unbeaten compatriot Errol Spence Jr., with an anticipated fight between the pair in 2022 failing to materialise.

The former undisputed light welterweight world champion was vague about his plans for future fights, including a potential meeting with Spence, adding: "This was a one-fight deal [with BLK Prime].

"Hopefully, we can go to the drawing board and these big fights come about in the near future."

On Saturday night, Spence was involved in a car crash but the unified champion - who was in a serious car crash in 2019 - appeared to avoid major injury, posting an Instagram video from the scene.

After being told about Spence's crash in his post-fight news conference, Crawford said: "I wish him well. I hope he's alright - mentally, physically and emotionally.

"This is just a sport. We're all fighting for that number one spot, so it ain't personal. It's just business."