Michael Conlan takes on Karim Guerfi on Saturday as he plots his way back into world title contention

Michael Conlan says his fight with Karim Guerfi is a "banana skin" but predicts he will knock out the French fighter at the SSE Area on Saturday..

Victory would set the Belfast fighter on course for another world title shot but he knows he must defeat five-time European champion Guerfi.

Conlan, 31, lost his first world title attempt to Leigh Wood in March.

"I believe I will put a dominant performance in and I will knock Karim Guerfi out," said Conlan.

Following a dramatic final-round defeat by Wood, in which he fell out of the ring, Conlan bounced back in August with a unanimous decision victory over Miguel Marriaga.

Victory over Guerfi would be another move in the right direction as Conlan targets a world title and he feels he is "starting to peak at the right time" for Saturday's contest.

Conlan added that he knows 35-year-old Guerfi, whose record stands at 31-6, is out to "cause an upset" and has previously said the defeat by Wood, the first of his professional career, has given him added motivation.

"Anybody facing me wants to come to win and Karim is no different," he continued.

"Throughout the last few spars and sessions of camp I was hitting the best numbers I have been hitting, so I think I've hit it perfectly.

"A loss for me now, no matter who it is against, is bad, so I just need to keep winning. Especially if I want to be fighting for world titles again, I need to be taking out guys like Karim.

"It's what I'm expected to do, it's what I need to do and I believe I will do.

"March, St Patrick's Day in Belfast, New York or wherever it is going to be. We will look to be fighting for a world title in March, but I'm not overlooking Karim Guerfi by any means. If I don't beat him then all of that is gone."

Trainer Adam Booth said there has been "a constant improvement" in Conlan in his bid to earn another world title fight.

"Since his world title fight and his fight last time out, there has been progression again," he added.

"He's not finished evolving as a fighter and improving his game. What he needs is experienced and capable competition, that come with desire.

"We know that Karim brings the test that is going to bring out the elements in Mick, that we know are world class."