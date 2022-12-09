Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Twenty nine of Terence Crawford's 38 wins have come by way of knockout

Undefeated American southpaw Terence Crawford wants to prove he is the "best fighter on the planet" when he looks to defend his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on Saturday.

Former undisputed world light-welterweight champion Crawford, 35, has won all 38 of his fights.

Russian Avanesyan, 34, is the European champion in the 147-pound division.

"My goal is to remind the world I'm the best fighter on the planet," Crawford said before the fight in Nebraska.

Crawford's main rival champion in the division is unbeaten compatriot Errol Spence Jr.

There was much anticipation that a fight between the two would take place this year but it failed to happen and Crawford says his sole focus is his upcoming opponent.

"I'm very focused and have been since day one - strictly on Avanesyan," Crawford said.

"We know what he brings to the table, but we're going to elevate it to a higher level. We'll be victorious and going to have fun doing it."

This will be the sixth time Crawford will look to defend his title, most recently retaining it with a 10th-round stoppage of Shawn Porter in November 2021.

Crawford has not been taken the distance in more than six years but he will face an opponent who has won his past six fights, stretching back to March 2019.

Avanesyan most recently beat Finland's Oskari Metz in London in March with a first-round stoppage.

"This is a huge fight," Avanesyan said. "Everyone is talking about Terence. I'm not only here to win this fight decisively but to shock the world."