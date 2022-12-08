Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Cordina is undefeated as a professional boxer

Joe Cordina says he hopes his return to the ring will see him challenge for the world title he never lost.

Cordina, 31, became Wales' 12th world champion boxer when he beat Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff in June to capture the IBF super-featherweight title.

A broken hand subsequently saw Cordina stripped of the title before a defence, but he is now eyeing a fight with new champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov.

"It will 100% be Rakhimov next, I want to fight him," Cordina explained.

"I need my title back and he's got my title, so he is next.

"When? I'm not sure, but I'm going to chuck out a date of roughly the end of March, early April, that would be nice. In Cardiff would be perfect.

"But I'm in no rush in the sense that my hand needs to be 100%. I'm going to need to leave Rakhimov in the same way I left Ogawa, stretched on the canvas.

"The way I feel I've been treated by the IBF, I feel like I need to show them, I have an extra point to prove."

Cordina won the IBF super-featherweight title with a thrilling knockout victory over Ogawa, but he was stripped of his title as he was unable to defend it within a 90-day window after suffering the broken hand.

That led to Tajikistan's Rakhimov - the mandatory challenger - defeating Englishman Zelfa Barrett to win the title in November.

Cordina's right hand required surgery and he says he even contemplated walking away from the sport.

"The first three or four weeks were hard, I was even questioning, depending on how long it was going to take to heal up, was it even worth carrying on. I'm 31 now," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"In the last year I've been blessed in so many ways and been thankful and grateful for everything put in front of me.

"One day I realised I've been thankful and grateful in the good times and I need to be the same in the bad times.

"Whatever hurdles are put in front of me, I've just got to keep going over them. I know where my future is headed and I will get my title back, don't worry about that, along with other titles.

"But it was a difficult time for me, to be sat at home watching everyone else boxing and to be stripped of a title that I had worked so hard for, all my life."

Cordina accepted the IBF's decision, but says he still does not understand it.

"They have said I can fight for it (the IBF world title) but I don't understand the point in stripping me in the first place," he said. "It will be the same scenario regardless."

Joe Cordina became world champion five years after turning professional

Cordina has returned to training and is now waiting for the green light to fully use his right hand.

"The hand is healing up lovely, I've got an x-ray now in the next week or two, once I get the green light from the surgeon, it is all systems go and I'll be ready to start punching off it properly," he said.

"I've been touching with it to set up certain shots with my left, but I haven't put any power or strain on the hand. Once I've had the all-clear I will be ready to go."

Cordina, who is getting married on Friday, is part of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable and was scheduled to fight Rakhimov in Abu Dhabi this month in his first title defence.

However, Cordina, who has just returned from following Wales in Qatar at their first World Cup appearance in 64 years, is hoping the bout with Rakhimov will take place a little closer to home than the Middle East.

"Eddie Hearn posted on social media the other day about big news incoming and a Welsh flag emoji, so I'm hoping my next fight is in Wales because I've got a couple of things planned that all the Welsh boxing fans will love," Cordina added.

"Even the football fans there, they will love it too. I have some things planned and if it is in Cardiff it will be a different level.

"I am looking forward to hearing where it is going to be. I want to see the Red Wall there."

You can listen to the full interview with Joe Cordina on Friday, 9 December from 19:00 GMT on Radio Wales Sport on BBC Radio Wales and via BBC Sounds.