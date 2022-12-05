Michael Conlan secured a unanimous points win over Miguel Marriaga in August

Michael Conlan says he would like to fight for a world title at the SSE Arena in his home city of Belfast if he can overcome Karim Guerfi at the same venue on Saturday.

The featherweight was knocked out in the final round of his WBA title bid by Leigh Wood in Nottingham in March.

He defeated Miguel Marriaga on his return to the ring in August.

"If you asked me now where do I want my world title fight, I'd definitely say the SSE," said Conlan.

"I've fought at Madison Square Garden and that has become my home from home, but my last few fights at the SSE have been really special and the atmosphere created there is second to none," the 31-year-old told Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Sounds.

"It is a complete cauldron and that experience makes me want to keep fighting there. To have that home support behind you is special.

"For me to become a world champion is a must. It's just a matter of time in my opinion but if I didn't I'd be a failure."

Conlan suffered his first defeat and first knockout of an 18-fight professional career that began in 2017 when he was knocked out by Wood.

"I'd love a rematch [with Wood] but I think it's very unlikely it happens, through no fault of my own," said Conlan.

"I'd take it in the morning but I hope to fight for a world title again in March. We have a big fight lined up and hopefully it's for a world title at the SSE.

"It's the first time I was knocked out, the first time ever on the canvas and it was hard to take.

Conlan lost to Leigh Wood in Nottingham in March

"I believe I lost that fight myself. It was down to some little mistakes I made throughout and just fatigue at the end.

"I was probably throwing too many punches when I didn't need to but it's been a great learning curve.

"I can fix a few little things we believe we were doing wrong throughout the fight.

"It's taught me a lot about myself as a fighter and where I want to get to. I was very confident and self assured and it probably humbled me a little bit.

"It didn't knock my confidence though and the next fight I took [the unanimous points decision over Colombian Marriaga] proved that. That win reassured me I'm still ready to win a world title."

'Knockout a massive motivation'

Conlan explained that his defeat by Wood is providing him with ample motivation to succeed as he prepares to face Guerfi this weekend.

"Every time I'm doing my sprints, training, I think about that last round and about how long is left on the clock," said the former World and European champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

"It makes every little bit of training easier and helps me push through those barriers that sometimes I probably wouldn't have pushed through. It's been a massive motivation."