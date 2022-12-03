Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Gonzalez, right, is a former four-division champion

Mexico's Juan Francisco Estrada claimed the vacant WBC super-flyweight title with a majority decision victory over Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez.

In what was the pair's third fight, Estrada, 32, took a narrow victory with the judges scoring it 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114.

It followed his controversial split-decision win in 2021 that many felt should have gone the other way.

Gonzalez, 35, won their first meeting in 2012 with a unanimous decision.

Estrada started stronger in Saturday's fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

However former four-division champion Gonzalez battled back to take the middle rounds.

The Mexican - whose record now stands at 44-3 - then came back powerfully in the final round to edge the contest.